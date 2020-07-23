For months the Lawton Rangers were just hoping to have their annual rodeo; now they are just hoping to find enough time to cram the record number of entries that will compete for a purse that could eclipse a quarter-million dollars.
The Rangers got the amazing news over the weekend as the PROCOM entry books closed with more than 700 entries beating the deadline to enter the rodeo that will officially run from Wednesday, Aug. 5 to Saturday, Aug. 8.
However, because of the large number of entries, the PRCA staff has picked Tuesday, Aug. 4 for the slack, giving timed events fans a full evening of competition in women’s barrel racing, which has drawn 152 entries, the most of any event this year, and the other timed events.
Also Tuesday there will be slack in steer wrestling, team roping, and tie-down roping.
The first official performance will be Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton. That’s when the rough-stock events begin and all three of those events have strong numbers as well as the timed events.
The official entry lists are as follows: Bareback bronc riding, 44 entries; bull riding, 60 entries; tie-down roping, 115; saddle bronc riding, 49 entries; steer wrestling, 96 entries; and team roping, 97 teams (194 contestants). All total that figures out to 710 entries.
Those numbers could fluctuate as contestants check out their rodeo schedule and see if they have conflicts that may force them to turn out for that reason or for medical issues.
The huge number of entries will push the total purse to one of the highest in recent years and possibly to record levels. The purse includes $10,000 an event that is provided by local sponsors and the entry fees that contestants pay.
Ranger board member Charles Lupi was thrilled after seeing the entry lists and he thanked the sponsors who make the event possible.
“Our sponsors have been great and we appreciate all their support,” Lupi said. “It’s been a tough year for everyone and the sponsors are doing their best to make this rodeo possible for our great fans and contestants.”
In addition to the large number of contestants, the quality is there as well with all but one reigning world champion entered in this year’s Rangers Rodeo.
Fans need to mark down Wednesday, Aug. 5, because that will be “Carload Night” where fans can pay $5 for the car and all it occupants to enter the arena grounds.
Advance general admission tickets are $12 and fans are urged to purchase them early so as to not have to stand in lines at the gate.
For more rodeo information, including a look at the top contestants scheduled to compete each performance, check out this week’s Sunday Constitution.