Eight area teams have already changed their football games from Friday to Thursday due to the threat of severe weather including lightning, however, others are sticking with their original dates after seeing updated forecasts.
Lawton High was scheduled to host Capitol Hill on Thursday but now other schools are changing as well.
MacArthur is now visiting Noble on Thursday, one of at least eight other schools that have changed game nights.
Cache, Anadarko, Marlow, Duncan, Comanche, Frederick, and Mt. View-Gotebo have announced their changes and others are still mulling over the decision.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, this is the schedule as The Constitution understands it according to many school Websites. Any other administrator or coach who wants to make their fans aware can email this address with the changes or news that they will play as scheduled on Friday: jgoodman@swoknews.com
Capitol Hill at Lawton High
Frederick at Community Christian
Mt.View-Gotebo at Grandfield
OC Southeast at Eisenhower