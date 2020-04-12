While the majority of our local leagues are holding off on ending their season, some are starting to get a little antsy and wanting their cut now.
Which brings up another topic that perhaps has not been addressed, ending the season with 5, 6 or even 8 weeks left most likely would have a tremendous impact on where teams end up.
Probably not that big of a deal if your league is all point money, paying for the number of wins a team has accumulated, but some leagues also pay in addition, a pretty hefty sum to the top places, which is now guaranteed once a league ends.
It could be a factor, as you will read in the end of season standings that follow…just saying.
The results that you see below are from the final standings of the leagues highlighted as Friday Nite High Rollers, Goodyear Bowling League and Suburban.
League highs listed may or may not earn awards as each league has its own rules for disbursing prizes.
Contact your league official for additional information on payoff times and locations.
Be safe and please observe all guidelines for social distancing.
At press time, these are the only leagues that we have been notified of ending their season.
Friday Nite Mixed Rollers
Taking first place in the Friday Nite Mixed Rollers at Twin Oaks was team “3 Men + a Little Lady”, Dave Bloomer, Sam Turner, Preston Charity and Marguerite Pederson with 66 ½ wins.
Second place went to “Body by Bowling”, Dwayne Yarbrough, Stacy Yarbrough, Alan Cardenaz and Bran-don Trimpey with 62 ½ wins.
And rounding out the top three teams with 66 wins was team “We’ve been framed”, Lucy Alvarez, Bar-bara Ellis, Chick Ellis and Michael Sneed.
Body by Bowling rolled the league high series hdcp (2849), the league high series scratch (2381) and the league high game hdcp of 999.
3 Men + a Little Lady took team high game scratch honors with an 848.
Brandon Trimpey, who rolled the men’s high series of 751, took league high average with 198.89 and Barbara Ellis, who swept the ladies with the high series of 600 and the high game of 233, ended with a 172.96 for the ladies high average award for the season.
Dwayne Yarbrough rolled the league’s high game of 276 and was the most improved male bowler with an increase of 22.77.
LaRosa McCain was the league’s most improved female bowler, increasing 9.57 pins.
Goodyear Bowling League
A couple of teams from C crew were battling it out at the top before the buzzer blew leaving team “Me-dium Spicy C” half a game back and team “W.T.F. C” with the title.
Bowling on team W.T.F. C were John Pinkerman, Ronald Gatliff, Jeremy Griffin, Shannon Halstead and Ted Williams who gathered 72 ½ wins for the championship.
“Medium Spicy C”, with players Butch Spurlin, Derek Broberg, Justin Brown, Dale McGlinn, Tim Lundquist and Colton Beck, ended the year with 72 wins.
Another game back with 71 wins was team “Losers” in third with bowlers Chelsea Cunningham, Debo-rah Johns, JP Nauman, David Fishbeck, Steven Freitag and Tory Morales.
Medium Spicy were on a roll back on Dec. 20, 2019 when they posted what would end up being the leagues high games and series in all but one category.
They rolled the team high game scratch of 1107 which in turn resulted in the team high handicap game of 1235 and they ended they day with a 3370 for the high handicap series for the season.
Team “Losers” took team high scratch series with 3078.
This league kept high scores in the news on several occasions.
Michael Gillian and Ted Williams shared high game honors, each with perfect 300’s and Tory Morales added a 299, 11 in a row, which assisted in awarding him, league high series with 798.
Deborah Johns rolled the high series for the ladies of 610 while daughter Chelsea Cunningham earned high game recognition for a 234.
Deborah ended the season with the high average for the ladies of 173.09.
High average for the men with 222.86 was Michael Gillian, followed by Tim Lundquist with 222.76, yes, that close.
Jimmy Morales was the most improved male bowler with plus 33.40 and Judy Halstead improved 15.21 pins for most improved female.
Suburban
The Suburban league is scheduled to payoff on May 7th with place and time to be determined. Contact the leagues Facebook page or Secretary Jim Bomboy for additional information.
Taking first place by a half a game margin of victory and 71 wins is team “Kinda Don’t Care”, Joe Hicks, Troy Hardin, Duncan McDonald, Johnnie Scheid, Jeff Janssen, Dena Hicks and Ted Williams.
With 70 ½ wins, “Morning Wood”, Gabby Galloway, Noelle Wehmeier, Shawn Thomas, Chris Yett, Matt Casey and Joe Langley ended in second.
And finishing the season in third place with 66 wins was team “Hell If We Care”, Rick Clark, Lisa Clark, Jimmy Bomboy, Bill Kaplan, Jim Bomboy Sr. and Toby Franco.
High scores for the season show team “Morning Wood” with a sweep in all categories with scores from a high scoring night back on Feb. 6th.
This team posted the high game scratch score of 1188, which resulted in the team high handicap game of 1279.
Their total pins for the night was a league high 3440 scratch, 3713 with handicap.
There were a total of seven locally recognized honors reported in the Suburban league including three perfect 300 games, all by Demetrius Wilcox.
11 strikes in a row games were bowled by Joe Langley (299), Tracy Price (290) and Bruce Flack (290).
Wrapping up the honors lists with the high series scratch score of 806 was Keith Thompson.
Andrea Halstead posted the ladies high numbers of 714 for series and 268 for game.
Halstead ended with the high average for the ladies of 203.14 and Wilcox earn high average recognition for the men, ending the year with 225.44.
Bits and Pieces
(Southwest) Bowlers who had plans on bowling in the Southwest tournament in Wichita who were either turned away or never made it before the virus pandemic struck should contact Bob Lindsay for refunds as the remainder of the tournament was cancelled.
(Open City) The GLFS Open City Championship tournament slated for April 28-29 has been postponed. If possible, dates will be rescheduled.
(Scratch League Forming) It is never too late to plan for the future and the folks at Thunderbird Lanes are getting a head start on putting a scratch league on the floor as soon as everything falls back into place.
Teams will be three people with a cap of 611 based on ending season averages. This is not a draft league.
Contact Jerry or Mark Hill at Thunderbird Lanes to reserve a team spot.
Tip of the Week
Last week we talked about the condition of your bowling ball being left all to itself for the last few weeks.
If you haven’t already done so, it’s time to turn before they break!
I truly fear that several of you will be terribly upset when you open your bag and see a ball split in two pieces but I’m telling you, as temperatures change, it’s only going to get worse.
So, if nothing else, lets rotate them 180 degrees and get that oil to moving back to the other side.
Have a great week everyone, be safe, be smart and tune in next week for more bowling related stuff.
(Due to closings of bowling centers in the Lawton-Fort Sill area, there was no league play last week, therefore there is no Honor Roll.)