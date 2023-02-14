This week’s star player was on quite a roll last week and not just in the world of bowling, but that is where we will start as we congratulate Tory Morales with posting the first perfect 300 game of 2023.
Morales was bowling in the Goodyear league at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Sunday evening where he started off with games of 227 and 259 before reeling off the next twelve in a row for his fourteenth career 300 game.
Along with the first 300 game of the year, and obviously the honor roll high game, Morales also topped the series category with a 786 but that wasn’t all.
It was learned that earlier in the day, Morales was guest of honor at a reveal party where he found out that son number two would be arriving in a few months.
So, Congratulations times three!
League Highlights
Senior league play saw some high scores as Richard Jacoby led in the Entertainers with a 756 that went 248, 262 and 246.
Robert Copeland wasn’t too far back with 728 on games of 244, 260 and 224 and Dale Perry shot 237, 236 and 249 for a 722, and that was just the high sets from this league.
Jacoby also topped the Goodtimes league with scores from the week before, scoring 246, 279 and 222 for a 747 and Bob Carter led the Socialites with 732 on games of 245, 252 and 235.
In the not just for seniors only league category, Malden Smith put the Guys and Dolls league in the news with a 737 series that included games of 213, 268 and 256 and Chad Perry continued to dominate in the Early Birds.
Perry rolled 732 for this week’s high that included games of 269, 243 and 220.
Joe Haywood also grabbed a bit of good fortune, putting a 702 together on games of 253, 240 and 209, shooting off a 182 average.
Tim Lundquist was the only Suburban player to find a line to allow for a 700, scoring 717 on games of 237, 245 and 235 and Ronnie King tied with Kyle Morris while bowling in the TNT with 704 se-ries’.
King went 207, 208 before running the front 10 for a 289 closer to make up his set while Morris started out with a 279 before games of 200 and 225 for his version of the same result.
And rounding out the list of heavy hitters with a 701 series was Dwight Blair from the Friday Nite Mixed Rollers.
Blair had 254 and 258 going into game three where it all went away and 189 was as good as it got to make up the total.
Biscaino hits another high mark
Ali Biscaino earned bragging rights for the second time in so many weeks, besting her all time high game score with a 245 effort in the TBird Legends.
Congratulations are also in order for Billy Smith who rolled a career best 236, the first game of the set.
Adonis Coleman came on strong in the TBird HotShots with a 472 series on games of 155, 204 and 113 and Emma Gagne shot a 121 to lead in the TBird MiniShots.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Cleo Travis started the day with a no-tap 290, 11 in a row, and followed it up with a 278 score to clinch the win for high handicap series in the men’s class of the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunder-bird Lanes back on Feb. 3rd, even though he could have given it all away with a 176 closer.
Nonetheless, Travis came out of it with an 897 for series with his next closest contender, Barry Mor-ris, clocking out with an 849 for second place on games of 224, 266 and 278.
Sam Bowman rounded out the top three bowlers with an 833 made up on games of 246, 276 and 266.
For the ladies, Teri Jester came out on fire with the only no-tap 300 game of the day. A 266 and a 197 followed, allowing for a first place series of 811 with the assist of a little bit of handicap.
Sue Avis rallied in game three for a 275 to nab second place for the gals with an 802 for totals.
Scratch singles winners were Sam Bowman, 788, Barry Morris, 768 and Marshall Miller, 730 and the Mystery Doubles winners were as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Cleo Travis/Malden Smith, 595
Gm. 1, 2nd – Don Ginter Jr/Marshall Miller, 582
Gm. 2, 1st – Cleo Travis/Malden Smith, 604
Gm. 2, 2nd – Dewayne Lowe/Terri Hayworth, 603
Gm. 3, 1st – Lil Johnson/Barry Morris, 584
Gm. 3, 2nd – Sue Avis/Ming Reynolds, 582
Strike pot tickets went for big bucks as Mike Peckinpaugh and Roy Olson walked away with the first two tickets drawn with strikes for the win.
Damon Foster split his win with a nine count as did Sam Bowman on two tries, leaving some left over for next time.
There were no winners in the Special Challenge shots portion of the day where gutters are inspected weekly as challengers try every way possible to make the shots set before them.
Try your luck and join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate but do not have to be in a senior league.