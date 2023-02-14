TSPMorales rolls first 300 game of 2023

This week’s star player was on quite a roll last week and not just in the world of bowling, but that is where we will start as we congratulate Tory Morales with posting the first perfect 300 game of 2023.

Morales was bowling in the Goodyear league at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Sunday evening where he started off with games of 227 and 259 before reeling off the next twelve in a row for his fourteenth career 300 game.

