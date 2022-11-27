Scoring was a little better than last week with a couple of honors going in the books and several high sets to highlight this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Keeping the Goodyear league in the limelight for the second straight week was Tory Morales who, after back to back games of 226, spoiled the triplicate set with a perfect 300 game.
Morales said that he didn’t think he would ever see that score after his name again as it has been a long time coming.
Records indicate this to be his thirteenth career perfecto, with the last one coming from the 2014-15 bowling season.
As a matter of fact, Morales’ last 300 game was in a roll-off for the Coors Classic league at Thun-derbird Lanes and not on record at USBC.
Morales ended up with 752 for series, followed by Craig Fain who made a run for a perfect score in game two but was denied after his tenth strike.
Fain shot 249, 288 and 209 for 746 for his series.
Accompanying Morales on the Honors list was Bob Carter who is no stranger to putting twelve strikes in a row and posting a perfect score.
Carter has seventeen 300 game scores to his credit but on this rare occasion had to settle for a 299, 11 in a row, to start the Guys and Dolls league a week ago last Friday night.
Carter was denied the final strike by a single pin, that was undisclosed but likely a 7-pin, a feat that record’s show as being only his fourth career 299.
Carter added a 200 even and a 245 to sum up a 744 for the nights high set.
Leading the area in the series category was Nate Baggett who had games of 258, 266 and 246 for a 770 high set from the TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Following Baggett with a 725 total was James Ray who rolled 256, 247 and 222 and Billy Thomas rounded out the league’s top three with 703 on games of 190, 258 and 255.
Scores from the Tuesday Night Mixed at Twin Oaks are all up to date as secretary Dave Yett gets caught back up after being out of town for work.
Topping the league last week was Alan Cardenaz who rolled a 719 on games of 247, 204 and 268 and James Clemons gave them a run for their money with a series closing front ten, 287 game.
Chad Perry led in the Early Birds with a 702 series that went 256, 223 and 223 and Steve Mans hit 700 on the money with games of 278, 235 and 187 from the His and Hers.
Youth News
Ali Biscaino started off with a 204 to lead in the TBird Legends where she managed to hold on to the week’s top series of 519.
Bowling in the TBird HotShots, Adonis Coleman put together a nice 462 series on games of 124, 159 and 179, shooting off a 120 average.
And bowling in the TBird MiniShots (bumper assisted), William Hern rolled a 116 game, Emma Gagne rolled a 115 game and Cooper Hall rolled a 107 game.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Damon Foster made it to the winner’s circle in the men’s handicap division of the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Friday afternoon with games of 255, 265 and 242 for an 870 series with handicap.
Second place went to Marshall Miller who rolled 241, 278 and 255 for 774/801 with handicap and with a 759 total, bowlers Cle Cox and Randy Travis shared third place.
Taking first place in the women’s division and shooting lights out was Jayme Wilkerson who summed up a big 960 handicap series total.
Jayme had no-tap games of 268, 276 and 242.
Diane Frame took second place with 763.
Marshall Miller’s 774 series was high in the scratch singles event, followed by Roy Olson, 665, and Sam Bowman, 637.
Strike pot winners were Roy Olson, James Halstead Jr., Dave Yett and Marshall Miller and results of the Mystery Doubles event were as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Jayme Wilkerson/Cleo Travis, 602
Gm. 1, 2nd – Chau Le/Nom Le, 557
Gm. 2, 1st – Margit Augustine/Damon Foster, 598
Gm. 2, 2nd – Jayme Wilkerson/Cleo Travis, 562
Gm. 3, 1st – Roy Olson/Marshall Miller, 553
Gm. 3, 2nd – Jayme Wilkerson/Cleo Travis, 547
Special Shot contenders included James Halstead Jr. who had seventeen after his first two rolls as he tried to break the “21 Jackpot” bank.
Halstead ditched it looking for the corner pins for no winner number one, a phase that carried out until the very end.
Dennis Wilkerson got seven and then a strike trying his luck at “Match Play” and Sam Bowman needed three for the “Pill Draw” but cleared the channel instead for a goose-egg.
Halstead got another challenge shot try when he was drawn for the “Snake-Bite”, but that did not end well either, nor did Roy Johnson’s Waldo throw that left the 5-9.
Saving the day with one last hooray was Damon Foster who rolled over cards to show the 2-3-8-9-10 as the pins to spot for the “Make That Spare” shot of the day.
It was a picture perfect conversion with the ball taking out four of the five pins on the deck as it split the 2-3 and the 8-9 and sent something over to take out the 10. It was fun to see it all unfold.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to par-ticipate.