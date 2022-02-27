Tory Morales took center stage last week with a 750 series from the Goodyear league.
It was a rare occasion as Morales was the only bowler to post a 700 in the typically high-scoring group.
Morales had games of 268, 236 and 246 to make up the series.
Other League Highlights
The TNT league saw several high scores including the week’s high set for the ladies of 732 by Andrea Halstead.
Halstead had games of 218, 268 and 246.
Meanwhile, brothers Kellan and Mitchell Hill got the league started with games of 279 and 278 respectively.
Kellan added 225 and 202 to score 707 for series but Mitch went 235–222 to walk away with the night’s high series of 735.
Mark Hill found a spot between his boys and went 258, 214 and 246 for a 718 and scoring a nice 277 closer, John Troutman ended up with a 714 to also make the TNT high rollers list.
Robert Copeland was the senior player of the week with a 737 rolled in the Socialites league where he rolled 268, 247 and 222.
Richard Jacoby came in next best with 709 that went 232, 211 and 266.
After a slow start Troy Hardin found the line in the His and Hers and rolled 268 and 265 to sum up the night’s high series of 736, followed by Paul Davis who made it over the hump at 701 with games of 209, 226 and 266.
Another surprisingly low scoring league last week was the Suburban league at Twin Oaks. Luckily, Tim Lundquist was on hand and put the league in the news with a 715 series that included games of 254, 246 and 215.
Lundquist was also the sole survivor in the Tuesday Night Mixed, rolling 235, 233 and 239 for the only 700 of the night of 707.
Bruce Flack also posted a 715, his from the Guys and Dolls where he had games of 236, 257 and 222.
Chris Scott got in on the action and rolled 256, 236 and 214 for a 706 and Guys and Dolls Secretary Sandy Olson rolled a career high 213 game to assist in a career high 532 for series.
And before the icy roads put us out of commission, again, Brant Hill led in the Early Birds with 719 on games of 215, 248 and 256.
Ellis Tops Youth with 253 Closer
Jaeden Ellis put together the youth top series of 635 while bowling in the TBird Legends last Saturday morning.
Ellis brought his two handed style back to league play this season where he is currently averaging 180.
After starting with a 217 game, Ellis fell to a 165 for game two but rebounded to end the day with a 253 to make up the big set.
In other Legends league highlights, Leilana Stroh posted a 502 series off a 138 average on games of 189, 151 and 162 and bowling in the bumper division TBird MiniShots, Kanani Biscaino posted her first 100 game of the season of 102.
No-Tap News
Rick Olson led the Tuesday No-Tappers with a no-tap 300 in game two and a 793 for series.
Roy Olson was next best as he sandwiched a 184 between games of 266 for a 716 and Michael Sneed finished with a 297 game to sum up a 709 to round out the three bowlers in last week’s session.
Fred Bessette, celebrating his 80th birthday week with some high scoring no-tap action, took home first place in the men’s handicap division of the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Friday afternoon.
Bessette tallied out at 832 for the win.
Second place went to John Troutman for an 830 and Cle Cox rolled an 828 for third.
Cle’s bride, Karin Monahan, also got into the winners circle, taking first place in the ladies division with a 790.
Diane Frame settled for second this week, posting a 703.
Scratch Singles went to John Troutman for his 830, followed by Sam Bowman for 736 and Lee Brown got third for a 699.
Mystery Doubles winners were Keegan Ledford/Karin Monahan, 553 and Roy Johnson/Sheryl Empson, 546 for game one.
Cle Cox/John Troutman, 615 and Sam Bowman/Marianne Hartley, 524 for game two.
And Cleo Travis/Don Ginter Jr., 584 and Keegan Ledford/Karin Monahan, 536 for game three.
Strike pot winners included John Troutman, Damon Foster and Marvin Cox.
And Challenge shots went as follows:
Fred Bessette rolled a six count and then back to back sevens to come up short with 20 for a total while looking for “21” for the Jackpot.
Damon Foster was on his way with back to back nine’s but only knocked down seven for ball three to end his bid at Match Play and Roy Johnson took aim as he found himself needing a three count to win with his Pill Draw choice.
Not an easy task and Johnson ended up with seven pins toppling over.
Marvin Cox threw too much ball and left the seven pin in his attempt at leaving a split for the Snake Bite prize and Damon Foster took a tumble going for Waldo, demonstrating why bowling shoes are an important part of the game.
Damon was fine but Waldo got away and we won’t let that happen again.
The next Senior No-Tap Colorama will be next Friday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. All bowlers age 50 and over with a verifiable average are eligible to participate.