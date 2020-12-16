Considering Marlow and Frederick both made the state quarterfinals, it should be no surprise that the District 2A-4 awards and all-district team were littered with local players.
Marlow linebacker/offensive lineman Carson Moore and Frederick running back/linebacker Zac Mathews shared District Co-Player of the Year honors, as both had outstanding seasons. Moore was once again the leader of a defense that gave up fewer than 9 points per game during the regular season.
Mathews ran for 853 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also catching 25 balls for 442 yards and 4 more touchdowns. On defense, he racked up 126 tackles, 9 sacks and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown.
Frederick head coach Bret Tyler was co-Coach of the Year with Davis’ Greg Parker. Tyler returned to his alma mater in 2016 and in his fifth year, led the Bombers back to the state quarterfinals.
The Bombers had four other players earn individual honors, as Mathews’ backfield partner Kyle Edwards was the Offensive Back of the Year, Josh Stacey was Defensive Lineman of the Year, Zach “Tiny” Rivas was Linebacker of the Year and Lance Coronado was Special Teams Player of the Year.
Meanwhile, the district champions from Marlow had the Defensive Player of the Year in Nate Herchock, as well as Defensive Back of the Year in Blake Harris.
The all-district team featured six Marlow players (RB Chase Knight, OL Jack Mitchell, OL Braeden Whaley, OL Diego Flores, OL Zach Griffith and LB Junior Marroquin), while Frederick had four players selected (RB/WR Jaquain Randle, OL Brian Higuera,DL Cole Waldroop and DB Quinton Ellis) and Comanche had two selections (DL Reese Middick and DB Lake Epperson).
Comanche running back Gage Allie was honorable mention, as was Frederick defensive lineman Douglas Basham and the Marlow trio of DB Gatlin Sanders, DT Casey Denham and Trevor Boyster.
Apache has multiple all-district honorees
In Class A, Apache had plenty of players selected to the District A-2 all-district team. They also had the district’s Cornerback of the Year in Preston Roberts. First-team selections included quarterback Morgan Claborn, offensive linemen Mason McDaniel and Avery Scammahorn, wide receiver Hunter Smith, defensive tackle Angel Carattini and linebacker Triton Ivy. Second-team selections are offensive linemen Brody Lindsey and Will Smith, fullback Brayden Streally, wide receiver Brayden Curry, safety Travis Lewis and linebacker Austin Schartzer.