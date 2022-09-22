Kyaundre Moore is a senior at Eisenhower who starts both ways for the team playing wide receiver on offense and free safety on defense.
While he did say he prefers playing receiver Moore said that Head Coach Javon Harris has made him like playing safety more than he used to. Moore stands at 6-3 and weighs in 170 pounds.
Moore describes himself as a social person who likes to put himself out there and seems to exude a lot of confidence. He says that he is a friendly person and can get along with pretty much anyone.
“I’m a very outgoing person,” Moore said. “I’m respectful and I can fit in with any group of people. You can put me anywhere and I’ll just fit right in.”
Moore is speedy player who loves to run and be active. Moore says that he loves football because of his admiration of physical activity and being outside, he also says that he particularly enjoys the lessons he learns from the sport.
“You learn a lot from football,” Moore said. “ It’s not just how to play but you learn a lot of life lessons from football and good coaches. You learn stuff that doesn’t just make you a better player but also a better person.”
Moore began playing football in his eighth grade year and he said that his decision to try it out came from the push of his beloved late grandmother who he calls “Nana.”
“I made a promise to my Nana that I would do it,” Moore said. “I always like making my Nana happy and that made her happy. She loved Monday night football and all that so it made me start to love football.”
After high school Moore wants to continue his education in college where he is hoping to keep playing football while also studying education. Moore says that he would like to get a degree that will help him one day become a coach himself.
Like most players Moore has his eyes set on finishing high school with a state championship and wants to do all he can to help himself and his team get to that point.
“For my last year I would definitely like our team to go to the playoffs,” Moore said “I want to win state and bring the gold ball home and make our city and our school happy.”