The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will host a Monarch Butterfly Watch the first week in October at the Hackberry Flat Center near Frederick.
“We’ll be tagging monarchs in the mornings and watching them go to roost in a stand of soapberry trees in the evenings,” said Melynda Hickman, biologist for the Wildlife Department.
The Monarch Butterfly Watch is a free event but registration is required and space is limited.
“With Covid 19, we had to require registration to make sure we could social distance,” added Hickman. “Visitors and school groups tagged 486 monarchs as part of Hackberry Flat Center’s 2020 Monarch Watch. One of the tags, placed on a male monarch on October 10th, was recovered in El Rosario Monarch Sanctuary in Mexico. That’s 1039 miles from where it was tagged at Hackberry Flat.”
Morning Tagging – Oct. 3, 4, 5 and 9 — After a brief discussion of butterfly basics, monarchs collected from the area will be tagged as a group. Meet at the Hackberry Flat Center by 9 a.m. for this hands-on activity. Must pre-register.
Evening Roost Watch — Sept. Oct. 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9 — An open air trailer will take visitors to a longtime monarch roost site within the management area. Meet at the Hackberry Flat Center by 6:30 p.m. Bring a collapsible chair and light jacket for your comfort; activity ends at 8 p.m. Children must be at least 8-years old to participate in the evening roost watch, and pets are not allowed. Must pre-register.
Monarchs will be making their way through Oklahoma soon, as they utilize cold fronts to get an extra boost on their migration south. Here are some interesting facts about these beautiful butterflies from Monarch Watch:
· Hundreds of millions of monarch butterflies migrate from eastern North America to Mexico each fall to overwinter.
· The largest wintering population stay in the high elevation Oyamel fir forests of the Transvolcanic Range of central Mexico.
· Most of the monarchs joining the migration each fall are 3-4 generations removed from those that made the journey the previous year.
· The migration begins in mid-August in the north and in September at mid latitudes
· The migration progresses at a pace of 25-30 miles per day.
· Some monarchs will travel more than 1500 miles to the overwintering sites.
· It will take some individuals more than 2 months to complete.
· Migratory monarchs that survive the winter in Mexico are 8-9 months of age and may be the longest lived of all butterflies.
· Monarchs travel in such large groups at times that they appear on Nexrad radar.
· Cardiac glycosides, toxins from their diet, give monarchs protection from most predators.
· The strongly contrasting black, orange, and white coloration of the monarch adult and the bright black, yellow, and white coloration of the monarch larvae serve as a warning to would be predators.
“Hackberry Flat has so much to offer,” Hickman said. “We’re excited to be able to share this experience with butterfly and wildlife enthusiasts from across the state.”
Both morning and evening activities will be held regardless of weather conditions, but morning tagging activities will be limited to the number of butterflies available at the roost site.
“So many things can affect their migration,” Hickman said. “Changes in wind speeds, wind direction, weather fronts and potential storms can all affect how many butterflies will be at Hackberry Flat during the event.”
Reservations are required for both events. Participants can contact Hickman via email Melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov to reserve a spot.
Also keep up to date with the Monarch migration by checking the Friends of Hackberry Flat Facebook page. Reports will be posted beginning Oct. 1. They will also report the numbers of monarchs using the WMA.
To get to Hackberry Flat Center, from the south side of Frederick, take U.S. 183 south for one mile, then go east on Airport Road for three miles. Follow the blacktop road south and continue six miles. Watch for signs to the Center.
Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area offers 7,120-acres of wildlife recreational opportunities. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, along with many conservation-minded partners, restored this legendary wetland, creating a vast mosaic of wetland habitats for prairie waterfowl, shorebirds and other wetland-dependent birds. Upland areas of native sunflowers and cultivated fields interspersed with mesquite have become one of the state’s premier dove-hunting destinations. Open for scheduled events, the Hackberry Flat Center offers interpretive guidance for wildlife enthusiasts, students and educators. For more information, log on to wildlifedepartment.com. Participants of these programs are exempt from needing a Wildlife Conservation Passport or valid hunting or fishing license while on Hackberry Flat WMA.
For more information about this event, or other programs held at Hackberry Flat Center, contact Hickman at melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov or by calling (450) 990-4977.