Monarch

This monarch, tagged last year, was observed at Hackberry Flat WMA during the Monarch Butterfly Watch. Sign up today to attend one of the day or night events. Last year more than 400 Monarchs were tagged and five of those were found in Mexico, more than 1,000 miles from Hackberry Flat.

 ODWF

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will host a Monarch Butterfly Watch the first week in October at the Hackberry Flat Center near Frederick.

“We’ll be tagging monarchs in the mornings and watching them go to roost in a stand of soapberry trees in the evenings,” said Melynda Hickman, biologist for the Wildlife Department. The Monarch Butterfly Watch is a free event but registration is required and space is limited.

Recommended for you