SHAWNEE — Two Southwest Oklahoma players will participate in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State game Saturday.
Elgin center Hunter Molloy and Tag Allen, corner back and wide receiver from Marlow, will be on the West team when the game kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma Baptist’s Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee. But few fans may get to see them as only 2,000 spectators will be permitted.
Molloy dealt with injuries during his time at Elgin, but he overcame obstacles to become a mainstay and team leader. Despite an offer to play at Southwestern in Weatherford, Molloy will attend Cameron University on a Presidential Leadership Scholarship.