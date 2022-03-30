Much like Monday, Tuesday produced pleasing results for MacArthur baseball fans, but nightmarish ones for supporters of the other two Lawton teams.
While the Highlanders earned a two-game sweep of Santa Fe South, Lawton High was blasted by Mustang at home, while a cavalcade of errors spoiled Eisenhower’s early lead against Noble. All three teams will take the field on Thursday as the 46th annual Bo Bowman Tournament begins.
A day after being run-ruled 13-1 at Mustang, LHS suffered an even worse defeat, falling behind 22-0 after just two innings, eventually falling in a 30-1 loss in 3 innings. The lone run for the Wolverines came when Alyssa Morgan, after getting on base thanks to a blooper into right field, scored in the third inning.
The Wolverines (6-11) open the Bowman on Thursday against Apache, a team LHS has already played twice this season, splitting the games. Lawton High enters its home tournament on a seven-game losing streak.
MacArthur entered its two-game district set against Santa Fe South on a five-game skid, and things didn’t look great Monday as the Saints, who had just one win on the year, were tied with the Highlanders heading into the bottom of the 5th inning. But Evan Wiley walked, Josh Santos singled Wiley over to 3rd base, and after two consecutive outs, Mac’s Stephen Brown ripped a double to left field to score both runs. The onslaught continued in the 6th, as Carlton Clark walked, Kage Zeller singled and both were driven home on a Julian Love triple as Mac won 9-4.
The road leg of the series wasn’t as stressful, as the Highlanders built a 6-0 lead through four-and-a-half innings Tuesday thanks to Boux DeLong’s two hits and 2 RBIs, as well as a double by Zeller and a triple by Brown in an 8-1 win.
MacArthur (6-6) opens the Bowman against Elgin on Thursday.
Eisenhower had the misfortune of facing one of the top arms in the state on Monday, as Noble junior and University of Arkansas commit Colin Fisher pitched a gem in a 10-0 Bears win. Tuesday’s game looked a little different at first, with Eisenhower striking first on the scoreboard. Caiden Smalls led off by reaching 3rd on a rocket to left field. He was driven home on a Justin Strickland sacrifice. But that was all Ike would get in that inning.
In the 2nd, Noble took advantage of three Eagle throwing errors to send four runs across home plate in what became a 14-6 loss.
Eisenhower (4-10) open the Bowman against Apache on Thursday, just six days after an 8-2 win over the Warriors.