Eric Gibson said the looks he saw on the faces of his Eisenhower players after Friday night's game mirrored the feelings of many Americans regarding the recent Presidential election.
He sensed apathy.
So the Ike head coach went ahead and asked his players if they actually wanted to play a playoff game next week. While all teams are eligible, the OSSAA said teams can opt out if they so choose.
"How many of you, by show of hands, want to play next week? Because if you don't want to, I'll turn the paperwork in," Gibson said.
Not a single hand stayed down.
Unlike the election, there was a definitive result Friday night as the No. 1 team in Class 5A, Carl Albert, beat Eisenhower 31-0 at Cameron Stadium.
But Eisenhower held its own early with the four-time defending state champions, down 3-0 with 2-and-a-half minutes left in the first half. But a punt return for a touchdown by Lamereon Curry and a 41-yard run by CA running back Javion Hunt that set up Hunt's short touchdown plunge a play later quickly changed the tenor of the game heading into halftime.
And while the Titans appeared to have an advantage in pure talent, Gibson said the game could have been different if not for some lack of execution and attitude adjustments.
"It's a missed tackle, it's a tackle on a punt return, it's not letting someone get outside of you," Gibsons said. "I don't if it's a 17-17 ballgame, but it's a closer ballgame than 31-0.
"The reason they're No.1 and have so many dang rings is because they do a lot of things right a lot of the time. And we're not. It's doing the little things that we have to do, and unfortunately, it's the little things that seem to take the most time."
But Ike did show promise, especially in the first half, largely on defense. Due Carl Albert had not turned the ball over multiple times in a game all season. Yet the Ike defense was able to hold the Titans twice in the first half alone, and once again in the third quarter. The defense was able to hold the Titans to contain some of the screen pass attempts, safety Micah Wise flying to the ball-carrier on multiple occasions. And in some respects, the defensive performance by Eisenhower was due in part to some of the adversity they recently had to go through. Due to their lines recently being quarantined as well as diminishing numbers, the Eagles switched to a 3-man front, something Gibson thinks might have caught Mike Corley's team off-guard.
"Switching defenses in the middle of the season isn't something you want to be doing, ideally, anyway," Gibson said. "We did a lot of Zoom meetings, we talked about it, we tried to make it simple for them."
But as good as the defense as playing, Ike had its share of troubles on offense. Despite a 119-yard effort on the ground by TreVaughn Walton, the Eagles managed less than 200 yards of total offense. And although they lost just one fumble, Ike put the ball on the ground five times on the night.
The frustration of losing is only somewhat quelled for Gibson by the knowledge that his team has played its opponents tough all year, even if just for a half or so. Whether it was leading MacArthur by 13, trailing Lawton High by a mere six points at halftime or trailing Bishop McGuinness by 3 in the 3rd quarter, Eisenhower has shown it can compete with teams that, in the past, routinely rolled the team from the west side. Gibson hopes those tests will serve his team well heading into the playoffs.
"Four of our losses are to ranked teams," Gibson said. "If we get a playoff win, that's something that hasn't happened here for a while. And by the grace of God, we're in the playoffs, so let's take advantage of it and let's go to work."