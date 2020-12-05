MOUNTAIN VIEW — With rousing support from an ardent fan base and a playmaking quarterback for whom the opposing defense seemingly had no answers, Mountain View-Gotebo appeared to be well on its way to its first state championship berth in 24 years.
Although it was apparent this was the toughest opponent Mountain View had played this season, Tyrone didn’t seem to have an answer for Rylan Belcher, who had scored three touchdowns already.
But with just a few minutes remaining in the first half, the whole tone of the game shifted as the Tigers’ star player limped gingerly while he was helped off the field.
Although Belcher would return, he was not the same. And after a compelling first half, Mountain View-Gotebo struggled in all three phases in the second half in a 60-32 loss to Tyrone in the Class C semifinals Friday night.
The loss brings an end to a magical season for Mountain View in which the Tigers went unbeaten and rose to No. 2 in the Class C rankings. But in this game, Mountain View just ran into a team who was a little bigger and badder than his, not to mention a run of bad luck.
As head coach Jeff Coakley addressed his team following the game, he told them how proud he was. And as the tears flowed down sullen faces, he reminded them that sports aren’t the end-all, be-all.
“I know it hurts,” Coakley said. “But men, if this is the worst thing that ever happens to you in your life, you’ll have lived a heck of a good life. I’m telling you.”
In a back-and-forth first half, Belcher had touchdown runs of 10, 31 and 65 yards. He was also responsible for some pad-popping hits from his linebacker position. But while making a tackle with about 3-and-a-half minutes left in the first half, Belcher went down with an apparent ankle injury. After laying on the ground for nearly two minutes, he was helped off the field, clearly favoring his left ankle.
Still, younger brother Dalton Belcher came in and scored a touchdown in the last few seconds of the first half to give the Tigers a 26-14 lead at halftime. But clearly, the injury to the older Belcher was already weighing on MVG coach Jeff Coakley, who was unable if Rylan would be able to play in the second half.
“Our team this whole year, it goes as Rylan goes,” Coakley said. “And without him, you hope somebody steps up, and in a semifinal game against a team as good as Tyrone, that’s hard to do.”
But if the nightmare began with Belcher’s injury just before halftime, it took full form in the second half. The Tigers squib-kicked the second-half kickoff, which Danny Sanchez picked up and took it 63 yards for the touchdown. Two plays into the Tigers’ next possession, a low snap bounced off Dalton Belcher’s hands and onto the cold grass, where it was recovered by the Bobcats. Tyrone had a Rylan of their own, Rylan Johnson, who scored his third of six touchdowns on the night, and added the 2-point pass, putting the visitors up by 2 not two minutes into the third quarter.
But like a wounded warrior not willing to let his band of brothers fight alone, Belcher returned to the huddle. On the first play of the drive, Landon Sechrist carried for a long gain, but fumbled at the end of the play, giving Tyrone the ball right back. Once again, Johnson tacked on a short touchdown run.
The tide appeared like it might turn when the younger Belcher cut the deficit to four with a 33-yard touchdown run with five minutes left in the third quarter.
But the MVG defense, which had not given up more than 28 points all year, appeared outmatched at times against the bigger, more physical Tyrone team. When they did key in on Johnson — who ran 36 times for 237 yards — it opened the door for the Bobcats to gain substantial yardage on screen passes, including one from Kobie Williams to Danny Sanchez on 4th and long that went for a 40-yard score.
While Rylan returned, he was clearly hindered by injury, his mobility nearly nullified by the ankle. And while his brother is a promising freshman, he simply did not have many snaps at quarterback under his belt.
“He’s a great athlete, he just hasn’t had that many snaps at quarterback,” Coakley said.
All but four seniors return next year, giving plenty of hope for next year. It was something Coakley made sure to mention to his team afterward.
“Last year, we were knocking on the door, this year, we started to get the door open,” Coakley said to his team. “Next year, we’re kicking that sucker in.”