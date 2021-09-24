Football can be as complex as coaches can scheme. However, in the end, the team that blocks and tackles the best is most often going to come out on top.
On Thursday night against Lawton High, it was Midwest City that did a better job in those two key phases of the game, and the result was a 28-8 victory for the Bombers at Cameron Stadium.
The game was the District 6AII-2 opener for both clubs and just as they have most of the season, the Wolverines opened strong. But as the injury woes mounted and some costly missed tackles opened the door for the Bombers to take charge, it was another setback that sent the Wolverines to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in district.
“We had six starters missing last week and now we lost some more tonight, so we’re having to play guys who just don’t have the experience,” LHS coach Ryan Breeze said. “We come out and go right down and score to take the lead then miss a tackle on a simple pass play and give them a quick touchdown. “We also had to contend with a really good quarterback (DeAngelo Irvin). I attribute some of their success to his ability to just make it tough to get a good shot at him. He is shifty and strong, but we still have to do a better job of tackling. It’s one of those things, it’s a team game with 11 guys out there but if one doesn’t do his job, a good team is going to take advantage and that’s what they did.”
Irvin wound up rushing for 77 yards and he hit 4-of-10 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. MWC finished with 213 yards rushing, giving them 317 yards of offense for the game.
But it was missed tackles that were an issue from the outset. LHS stopped the first MWC offensive possession midway through the first quarter when Irvin threw an errant pass on a fourth-and-six from the LHS 32.
The Wolverines were able to pick up a pair of first downs, the second setting LHS up just 30 yards away from the MWC end zone. LHS quarterback Devarius Hardy found Frank Rowe for a six-yard gain to convert on a key 3rd-and-five from the Bomber 25. Those two hooked up on the next play for nine more yards, then running back Tyron Amacker was able to get the final six yards on two tough runs over the left side for the touchdown with a minute left in the first quarter. Joseph Kim was unable to tack on the PAT, but the Wolverines had a 6-0 lead and some momentum.
Kim responded after missing the PAT by booming the kickoff into the end zone, forcing the Bombers to start at their own 20. The Bombers did their best to give the ball right back to LHS, committing a false start penalty and then a holding violation to set up a first-and-17 at the MWC 26.
But Irvin tossed a simple quick out toward the MWC bench that was caught by Zavier Wilson near the line of scrimmage. The 5-6 wide out made the catch, then spun to avoid a LHS defender and proceeded to race 74 yards to score on the last play of the first quarter. Kaden Thompson kicked the PAT and the Bombers had climbed in front, 7-6.
“You just have to come up and make that tackle,” Breeze said. “It was a short out and we had a guy there but he just didn’t get a hand on the guy. Those things just are frustrating. We just have to make those plays.”
LHS was able to get one first down on its next possession but an intentional grounding call forced the Wolverines to punt and a short kick gave the Bombers the ball just 37 yards from paydirt.
MWC needed just two plays to cover that distance as Irvin dropped back to pass and was grabbed by a LHS defender but Irvin was able to break the tackle and raced 36 yards to the LHS 1-yard-line. Cameron Smiley carried the ball across from there and the PAT pushed the lead to 14-6 with 8:05 left in the half.
On the next LHS drive the Bombers did their best to help the Wolverines produce points, committing penalties on four straight plays to set up LHS at the MWC 48. In that sequence the Bombers committed a five-yard facemask penalty, then back-to-back offsides penalties to give LHS a 1st-and-five at the MWC 45.
However, LHS gave the yardage back on a holding call then on first-and-15, Hardy was stood up and stripped of the ball by a host of Bombers to give them the ball at the Wolverines’ 48.
Once again, the Bombers tried their best to aid the LHS defensive effort, drawing back-to-back holding calls to force a first-and-25. But Irvin gained 17 of those yards on a zone read scamper and the Bombers methodically drove for the touchdown from that point with Smiley covering the final 17 on three straight simple tough runs through the heart of the LHS defense. The PAT sent the margin to 21-6 with 1:30 left in the half.
The Bombers proceeded to all but seal the outcome by taking the second-half kickoff and driving 60 yards to score to push the margin to 28-6.
To their credit the Wolverines kept battling, going on an 79 yard drive that ended on a fourth-and-goal at the MWC 1-yard-line. While they didn’t get the touchdown, the LHS defense crashed through the Bombers’ front line to corral Smiley in the end zone for a safety to arrange the final score.
“I did like the way we competed tonight against a good Midwest City team,” Breeze said. “We’re just going to have to keep working on getting better every day.”
LHS visits Northwest Classen next Friday in its next district battle.