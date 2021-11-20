DUNCAN — After a horrendous start to its second-round playoff game with No. 5 Balko/Forgan, Empire attempted to get back up off the canvas. But each time the Bulldogs got up, they either took another punch or tripped over their own legs.
Down two touchdowns after just two-and-a-half minutes, Empire could have given in. Instead, the Bulldogs fought back and cut into the lead early in the 2nd quarter. But penalties, missed opportunities and big plays by the Bulls spelled trouble for Empire from the get-go and resulted in a 52-6 loss, bringing an excellent season for the Bulldogs to an end.
Balko/Forgan came into the game boasting a distinct size advantage up front against the Bulldogs, with the likes of 6'8, 300-pounder Kadan DellaTorre and 6'2, 218-pound quarterback/defensive end Jaden Hall. It seemed Empire's hope lay in using its speed. But the Bulls quickly demonstrated they had flyers, as well.
On the opening kickoff, Balko's Jordan McGowan patiently followed his blockers, reversed field multiple times and outran the entire Empire squad for an 88-yard touchdown return.
Empire's opening drive was a folly of penalties and negative-yardage plays, that culminated with yet another special teams nightmare. Gabe Diaz's punt was blocked and recovered by the Bulls at the Empire 16. On the very next play, Hall weaved through the Bulldog defense for a touchdown. After touching the ball just twice, Balko/Forgan had a 14-0 lead.
"I just told them to keep their heads up, keep fighting, show some pride, and I think they did that," Empire head coach Brant Hayes said. "I told them all week, 'Things like that are going to happen, and it just depends on how we respond to it."
The Bulls' combination of size and speed was most evident on defense, keeping the Bulldogs' usually potent offense at bay. And when the Bulldogs did catch a break, they were unable to capitalize. An option pitch by Hall was fumbled by running back Nathan Smith and recovered by Empire's Chase Couch, who raced 20-plus yards downfield to set the Bulldogs up at the Balko/Forgan 28.
But two short passes and a sack brought up 4th down, and Diaz's incomplete pass meant the Bulldogs came up empty. After forcing a punt, Empire seemed to be moving downfield, but faced 4th-and-long again. However, Diaz hit Santos Benitez, who appeared to have found a big play, getting down to the 6-yard line. But the play was called back for holding. The down was replayed, Empire turned it over on downs again, and two plays later, Hall was off to the races for another touchdown.
Down 22-0, Empire kept fighting. Diaz found Benitez for a 24-yard score. The defense recovered another Balko/Forgan fumble, forcing the ball from Hall after he had run 51 yards down to the Empire 8. Backed into their own end zone, the bite of the special teams bug proved deadly again, as Balko blocked another punt, this one going through the end zone for a safety.
The Bulls would score twice more before the second quarter finished, putting the halftime score at 38-6. The script was eerily similar in the second half to what it was in the first. After fumbling on their first possession, the Bulldogs were once again able to force a Balko/Forgan fumble. But, once again, there was no reward in the way of points. Empire was forced to punt. Smith eventually scored from 17 yards out, and Hall, who finished with 250 yards of total offense plus 2 sacks on defense, closed things out with a short touchdown run and the 2-point conversion to impose the 45-point mercy rule.
The loss brought an end to a wonderful season for Empire (10-2), as well as the careers of three seniors — Benitez, Couch and Mcray Weber — all of whom had massive impacts on the game.
"We lost eight seniors last year, and these three seniors, they kind of took us to that next level," Hayes said. "And I really think they showed these underclassmen how to play and how to be leaders and how to do the things we need to be successful."