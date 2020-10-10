CACHE — Yards after contact is a statistic that college and professional football teams plot on a regular basis, however, for high school programs it’s much tougher to go into the detail to tally up that hidden yardage.
This weekend after another tough District 4A-1 loss, you might find the Cache coaching staff looking at that very statistic after the Bulldogs lost a 21-14 decision to Clinton at Ulrich Stadium on Friday.
“Our tackling was just not what it needed to be tonight,” Cache coach Faron Griffin. “We knew the (Atrel) Bryson kid was going to be a challenge to stop but we let him break a lot of tackles and get a lot of yards after contact.
“That’s been an issue for our defense and we’ve worked hard on that each day at practice. Right now, it’s becoming a mental deal as much as anything. We’re just going to have to watch more video and show these guys that we can’t win games unless we clean that up.”
Bryson wound up with 165 yards on just 16 carries and on most of those carries he broke tackles and made the damage much worse that it should have been at times.
Bryson, a 5-7, 160-pound senior tailback, rushed for a pair of touchdowns and he threw for another score, that being the final points in the tough district encounter.
After a 7-7 draw at halftime, Bryson bolted 46 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the second half to put the Red Tornadoes up by seven, 14-7.
Neither team could produce points on its next possession but late in the third quarter the Bulldogs put together a 64-yard touchdown drive that took 11 plays and sliced six minutes off the scoreboard clock. Kynel Daniels got the touchdown on a 1-yard run with 11:31 left in the game.
But Clinton methodically went right back to work on offense, starting at its own 35 after a rare mistake in the kicking game as the Cache kickoff went out of bounds, setting the visitors up just 65 yards from paydirt.
Bryson had the first two carries and when the Bulldogs were caught grabbing his facemask, Clinton was at the Cache 37. Bryson then bolted 21 yards for a first-and-goal at the Cache 8.
The Bulldogs had a couple of nice defensive plays to force a fourth-and-goal at the four and set up the most critical play thus far in the hotly-contested game.
Like he had done earlier in the drive, Bryson lined up in a “Wildcat” set, taking the direct snap and rolling right on an apparent sweep. Instead he stopped and found quarterback Caden Powell behind the Cache defenders and sent a pass that found its mark for the final touchdown of the game with 6:58 remaining.
Cache had two more possessions after that but the Bulldogs were forced to punt on the first series and then on the next try the Bulldogs started at their own 9-yard-line. Quarterback Hunter Glenn hit Hunter Tate for an 18-yard pass completion on first down but the next four plays were unable to produce another first down and Clinton took over with 1:02 remaining.
The visitors tried their best to give Cache another shot at the tying score, eventually facing a 4th-and-30 at their own 47. Clinton was forced to punt the ball back to the Bulldogs with just four seconds left but Cache was unable to complete a pass as time expired.
While the Cache offense did struggle at times with penalties and poor execution, the Bulldogs did have a dandy opening drive that used 9:21 off the clock and included 18 plays, taking the ball from the Cache 20 to a first down at the Clinton 20.
But a holding call and a fumble threw the Bulldogs into a 2nd-and-21 at the Clinton 31. A screen pass to Daniels was sniffed out by the visitors and on 4th-and-19 Reid Lyon was unable to haul in a Glenn pass that would have given the Bulldogs the early lead.
“That was a big-time letdown on that first drive,” Griffin said. “We put that one in the end zone and we would have had the momentum. Instead they get the momentum with the stop and then they go right down and score their first touchdown. That was really a killer for us.”
Bryson got the touchdown on a 16-yard run, however, it was a 29-yard pass from Powell to Zade Cisneros that overcame a 3rd-and-15 and set the table for the Red Tornadoes.
Cache, which fell to 1-2 in district, will host Chickasha on Thursday in another important contest.
“The district title is probably off the table for us but we still want to make the playoffs,” Griffin said. “These next three are really important games that we need to win.”