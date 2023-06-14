Matt Elliott, the general manager of Play Lawton, was still new to Oklahoma when he heard about a special opportunity for his youth sports program.

“The existence of Miracle Field in Elmer Thomas Park, that’s not even something that I knew existed,” Elliott said. “It was active members of the community who were reaching out, asking about, you know, ‘Is this something that that we could take up?’”

Miracle League Field

Miracle League Field has plenty of room for spectators.
Miracle League Field

The Miracle League Field has a smooth, rubberized surface for players on which to compete.

Recommended for you