Matt Elliott, the general manager of Play Lawton, was still new to Oklahoma when he heard about a special opportunity for his youth sports program.
“The existence of Miracle Field in Elmer Thomas Park, that’s not even something that I knew existed,” Elliott said. “It was active members of the community who were reaching out, asking about, you know, ‘Is this something that that we could take up?’”
Elliott, who moved to Lawton last October, said yes and has since helped relaunch The Miracle League, a program giving children and adults with mental and physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball on a special field.
“It falls right in line, I think, with [Play Lawton’s] mission and our goal to provide as many opportunities and sports opportunities to individuals within the Lawton community as we possibly can,” Elliott said.
Miracle League Field was a key aspect to The Miracle League approving Play Lawton’s application to start a league.
Miracle League Field, which was originally constructed as a project of the Lawton Mountain Metro Ambucs, is a rubberized softball surface at Elmer Thomas Park that can safely accommodate people with special needs.
The accessible dugout benches, accommodating seating behind home plate and tall outfield fence covered with signage create a welcoming, enjoyable place to play or watch.
While the YMCA did run a Miracle League program in Lawton, it has been discontinued. Elliott received enough support and positive feedback to bring it back.
“It really was a grassroots approach from the community,” Elliott said. “There’s not a lot of historical data to look at and see how many people were involved with the league in the past but we think it can be a great thing with a lot of participation.”
Play Lawton is opening registration for the next two weeks and reaching out to local organizations to inquire about an interest in sponsoring the league or providing volunteers. Elliott said the goal is for as many children and adults as possible to participate, so there is not cap on roster size.
“If there’s a high volume of youth and adult individuals interested, we would certainly look at splitting divisions between a youth and an adult division,” Elliott said. “We want to provide all of those individuals with an opportunity to play so we’re not going to cap it at any specific number.”