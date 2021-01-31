Twenty bowlers were on hand for the first of six Winter Series Po-Boy events slated for your tournament pleasure at Thunderbird Lanes.
Tournament aficionado Richard Jacoby is back at the helm and will be adding points throughout the course of this series that will award the winner a new 900 Global ‘Reality’ bowling ball.
Jacoby’s report showed that it took 466 with handicap to make the cut after two games of qualifying.
Tony Faustner and Dave Yett tied with that score and a 9th and 10th frame roll-off netted the eighth spot for Yett.
Top seed with scratch games of 255 and 279 was Kellan Hill with 548 with handicap.
Kenny Copeland followed with 541 and Mark Hill shot 245 and 280 scratch for the number three seed.
Robert Copeland landed in fourth with 488, John Troutman was seated in fifth with 484, Matt Ray qualified sixth with 483 and Brayden Miller went into match play in seventh with 469.
Miller, who is a first year league bowler, used his newly found skills to take out Kenny Copeland 268-244 to advance to the semis.
Kellan Hill continued to reek havoc beating Yett 265-213, Troutman edged by Robert Copeland 225-222 and Mark Hill got the win over Matt Ray, 245-165.
Kellan then threw a 256 scratch at Troutman to move on to the finals where he met Brayden Miller who had squeaked by Mark Hill, 227-206.
In his first championship round, Brayden kept his cool and stayed focused, getting the win over seasoned tournament bowler Kellan Hill, 228-208. Congratulations to Brayden on his first big win.
(Note that all totals include handicap where applicable.)
Jacoby added that scratch game winners were Kellan and Mark Hill in both qualifying games with Kellan on top in game one 255-245 and Mark ahead in game two 280-279.
Kellan averaged 249.8 for five games while Mark wasn’t far behind with a 244.0 average for four.
Weekly results and points standings will be posted at Thunderbird Lanes.
The event will be every Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m. and is open to all bowlers. Po-Boy entry fee is just $25 per person.
Other League Highlights
The top two places on this week’s honor roll came from senior league action with Super Senior Richard Jacoby leading the pack with 770 on games of 252, 261 and 257 bowled in the Goodtimes league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Paul Zerbe was next best, posting 268, 250 and 229 for a 747 in the Entertainers league at TBird as well.
Terry Justus rounded out the top three with a 725 on games of 247, 244 and 234 bowled in the His and Hers followed by Michael Gillian with a 705 set that went 213, 237 and 255.
The H&H was also setting for Kristi Gonzales’ triplicate 143 set and Joe Hicks’ 4-10 conversion.
Twin Oaks’ Suburban league had four 700 series’ last week.
Starting at the top with a 719 was Brandon Bowers who shot 228, 267 and 224 to make up the total.
Keith Thompson had games of 258, 238 and 221 for a 717, Camden Sublett rolled 247, 204 and 265 for a 716 and Chris Yett walked out with a 715, thanks to a 279 closer.
Kellan Hill’s continued good scoring included a 709 from the TNT league where he shot 226, 247 and 236 and hard-luck this week goes to Jeff Bowman for a 698 post from the Guys and Dolls league where he had games of 204, 236 and 258 for a 698 series.
Youth
After a slow beginning in last Saturday morning’s TBird Legends, Caden Burk pulled it together and went 236 – 232 to save the series, scoring 611, and Carter Croft found the line in game two to score the day’s high game of 258.
Jake Croft was the TBird HotShots high roller with 405 for series and 158 for game.
And the high score from the TOBC Oak Trees came from Maddox Swietek for a 409 series that included games of 124, 147 and 138 off a 118 average.
No-Tap Fun
For the second week in a row, Rick Olson finished off his Tuesday No-Tappers set with a front 10, 287 score for the league high game of the week.
Olson also took high series honors with a 792 that included, along with the 287 closer, games of 262 and 243.
Norma Hill led the ladies in no-tap action with a 626 for the high series and Linda Thompson rolled a 241 for high game honors.
A caravan of Wichita Falls bowlers were in attendance for the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama at Thunder-bird Lanes last Friday, Jan. 22nd, including Kirk Shaffer who rolled in and then rolled away with first place in his pocket.
Shaffer started with an intimidating no-tap 300 game before adding 266 and 299 to sum up an 882 for the day’s night series.
Sam Bowman shot 278, 230 before his no-tap 300 game to come in second place with 853.
And James Williams had games of 286, 243 and 198 to win third place money for an 829, with handicap, total.
Karin Monahan was the ladies top bowler with a 730, followed by Michelle Bennett with 719.
Sam Bowman’s games gave him 808 for the high scratch series purse and David Salazar put together a 757 for second.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) James Williams/Damon Foster, 579
(Gm 1, 2nd) Randy Travis/Kirk Shaffer, 557
(Gm 2, 1st) Randy Travis/Kirk Shaffer, 546
(Gm 2, 2nd) James Williams/Damon Foster, 544
(Gm 3, 1st) Sam Bowman/Charles Norman, 552
(Gm 3, 2nd) Michelle Bennett/Gene Augustine, 535
Strike pot winners:
Everyone was a winner, Tommy Bennett (x2), Marshall Miller, Kirk Shaffer, Randy Travis and Sam Bow-man.
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Cleo Travis (6+9+8=23): No Winner.
Match Play: Tommy Bennett (X – 8, out): No winner
Pill Draw: Randy Travis (Needed 7, Got 9): No winner
Waldo: David Salazar had the head pin removed and still left three pins on the deck as we await next week’s strategy.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is back on schedule for every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m. and is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.