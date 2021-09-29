With Fort Sill nearby, it’s relatively common for local student-athletes to have moved many times because of military. In the case of Jesse Briseno, being part of a military family has helped him develop work ethic and leadership skills that he uses as a senior leader of the Lawton High football team.
Briseno’s journey actually began in Lawton-Fort Sill, as he was born right here in Comanche County. Shortly after being born, Jesse’s parents moved to Germany, where his father was stationed. They stayed there before moving to France for a few months, then headed back stateside to Fort Hood near Killeen, Texas. That’s where Briseno spent most of his childhood. While the travel didn’t bother him too much, it made socializing difficult at times.
“I mean, you had to see friends come and go,” Briseno said.
When Jesse was about 11, his family moved back to Fort Sill, where they’ve been been ever since. In a military house with five children, there was hardly ever time for funny business. Briseno is well-mannered, polite and works hard, whether it’s on the field, in the classroom or even on weekends.
“I’m usually working at the Taco Bell at the post exchange,” Briseno said.
Briseno is a two-year starter for the Wolverines, having played both offensive and defensive line. Head Coach Ryan Breeze praises Briseno as being probably the best defensive end for Lawton High going back to last season. Briseno attributes much of his success to outsmarting his opponent as much as outmuscling him.
“I think my strengths are pretty much just knowing what to do, how to do my job, knowing how to get to the ball,” Briseno said.
Described by his coaches as “soft-spoken” and “reserved”, Briseno is far from the most vocal player on the team. But when it comes to making sure his teammates are focused or grasping something on the field, the senior isn’t afraid to pull them aside.
“Usually, I might have a little one-on-one, if they need to do this better or that better, or I might try to coach them up,” Briseno said. “And if I see a guy who needs to pick his head up, I tell them to pick up their head.”
After high school, Briseno would love to continue his football career. If that’s not in the cards, he’s considering getting in mechanical welding, possibly even continuing the family tradition of joining the military. But for now, he’s not writing anything in stone. After years of moving, he knows just how unpredictable life can be.
“Stuff just comes into your life,” Briseno said. “Anything can happen.”