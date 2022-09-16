Tyler Miles is willing to do whatever Cache Head Coach Faron Griffin asks of him be it as a member of the football team or just as a friend out for a pleasant day of hunting.
“I’m pretty much love the same things Coach Griffin does,” Miles said. “I love hunting and that’s just what coach loves to do in his spare time. There is just something great about being out there in the field early in the morning and see that big buck walking down the trail.”
Maybe that common love of hunting is what has made Miles willing to do whatever the coaches asked of him.
“Last season he was playing quarterback but this season we moved him to tight end and linebacker,” Griffin said. “He has accepted that role and is really working to learn those new positions. We have a good relationship because he’s willing to do whatever to help his team.”
Miles said it took time to realize the new positions gave him an opportunity to dish out the hits, not take them.
“Since the first of the season tight end has really grown on me,” he said while leaning back in a comfortable chair in Coach Griffin’s office. “For my size (6-0, 180) I learned you need to have that mentality to not be afraid of getting hurt, but rather go out and hit them first. I go all out when I’m needed to block.”
While tight ends don’t normally get a large number of passes thrown their direction, he does get that opportunity every now and then.
“There are some routes that I run where I have to block and then run a route but most of the time my primary job is to protect the quarterback,” he said. “We have had a chance to be better offensively but we’ve made some costly penalties; false starts and things like that. We were really playing well against Tuttle for a quarter but we just couldn’t move the ball consistently.”
Miles is making the most of his senior season, taking classes at the Great Plains Technology Center.
“I am doing that because I have a goal of being a lineman for one of the power companies,” he said. “This semester I only have English and a shop class here at Cache. The thing you also need now to be a lineman is a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) and that takes some extra classes as well. I just want to have my career planned out before I graduate.”
Miles has been trying to add weight to allow him to deliver a bigger hit but even his favorite food hasn’t gotten him much larger than his current 180 pounds.
“My favorite food is my grandma Linda Brenton’s rolled tacos,” he said. “She makes this great filling, then rolls them into tortilla’s and fries them. I can eat a bunch of them; they never get old.”
With no game this week the Bulldogs are working on just getting better and it helps to have a great team atmosphere.
“This team really has a good attitude,” Miles said. “We are all focused on running the plays right and if it takes more reps in practice then that’s what we’re going to do. We learned a great deal just watching Elgin. Their offensive line really got low and that gave them an advantage up front. I have learned a great deal from Kenneth Wermy and it helps having a guy that big (6-6, 305) right next to you. We are trying to use this week to be better offensively and we all know what we have to do to help make that happen.”
For now Miles is content on being the best football player he can be but there are those of us who can’t wait for deer season to get a sample of his specialty, deer jerky.
“I love venison but normally what I do is make deer jerky, which is fun to make,” he said. “It’s good eating. I sometimes share it with some of my hunting buddies.”
I can only hope this story will get me on his “buddy” list.