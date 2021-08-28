The phrase “winning ugly” sometimes carries a stigma with it. But it’s important to remember what the first word of the phrase is — winning.
While lots of passing yards, points and long gains make the highlight reels, most would certainly choose winning ugly over losing pretty.
Cache coach Faron Griffin’s team has now experienced both against the same opponent. And it’s safe to say he prefers this year’s result, regardless of the aesthetics.
After losing a high-scoring, overtime classic at El Reno in last season’s opener, Cache overcame a sputtering offense when junior quarterback Tyler Miles came in late in the 2nd quarter to toss two second-half touchdown passes for a 12-6 win in an old-school, smash-mouth affair at Ulrich Stadium on Friday.
The Bulldogs’ season began with questions about how to fill holes left by multi-year starters at the offensive skill positions, particularly the four-person battle for the starting quarterback position. The answer to that particular query appeared to be senior Baylee Richardson, at least when the game began. But Griffin had said the competition had been extremely close, and told all of his quarterbacks to expect anything come opening night.
“I told them, this competition is going to be open up until the district opener,” Griffin said.
The Cache offense was largely stagnant in the first half, with Richardson going just 1 of 4 for 3 yards. That being said, it wasn’t as if the Bulldog offense got to see the ball much in the 2nd quarter, as Cache fumbled a snap, fumbled a punt return and saw two 15-yard penalties extend an El Reno drive that essentially lasted all by 3 minutes of 2nd-quarter game clock. The Indians capitalized, scoring on a 9-yard pass from Evan RomanNose to Devonne Smith for the touchdown with under a minute before halftime.
By the time the Bulldogs went back on offense, the plug had been pulled. It was now Tyler Miles’ time to try to make something happen.
“I was prepared for it, all summer I’ve been working for this position,” Miles said.
His first couple of drives at the helm produced little. But the Bulldogs’ second drive of the second half began to show promise. Sophomore Connor Muldowney ran the Bulldogs into El Reno territory. Four plays later, Miles hit a wide-open Reid Lyon, who then weaved through the El Reno defense for the first Cache score of the season. The PAT was no good, tying the game at 6.
While last season’s game was seemingly dominated by offense, defense dominated this time around. And while there were questions entering the year surrounding Cache’s ability to score, the Bulldogs defense did its part in making sure the other team stayed out of the end zone for much of the night as well.
After telling his defensive staff he “wanted to get faster on defense”, Griffin got his wish. Already possessing a massive line featuring the likes of Kenny Wermey, Joseph Redina-Brown, William Quoetone and Jeffrey Paddyaker, the Bulldogs got big-time play at the linebacker position from Drake Jones, Zach Johnson and Seth Cotton. But the true star on defense was Elijah Smith. After not getting to play much last season, the track speedster came off the edge again and again, collecting 3.5 sacks and terrorizing El Reno’s quarterbacks most of the night.
The teams traded null possessions. Each went for it on fourth down and failed. After the Indians turned it over on downs, Cache was the benefactor of two consecutive El Reno penalties totaling 20 yards, putting the ‘Dawgs on the right side of the 50. Miles once again let go on a bomb of a pass that senior Keegan Fink snared at his hip, and dragged the defender with him into the end zone.
After forcing the Indians to punt, the Bulldogs were able to do what they tend to do best: grind the defense down with the run game, closing out the game with a hard-nosed run for a first down.
And while the run game was how Cache got most of its yards on Friday, it was no doubt that the junior quarterback stole the show. He finished the game 5 of 8 for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns. While he wasn’t perfect, he was able to get the job done, regardless of how pretty it was.
“He did make his share of mistakes, but at the opportune times, he made plays, and at the end of the day, that’s what we’re looking for,” Griffin said.
Cache (1-0) hosts Altus this week. Altus was a 51-7 loser to Chickasha on Friday.