Thirteen days into the New Year and we have our first perfect 300 game and if you happen to run into James Middleton, he is probably still sporting a big ol’ grin for being the one to shoot it.
Of course, the fact that it is his first career 300 game makes it grin worthy as well.
Middleton has had a good season thus far and for proof, he is averaging better than 10 pins over last season and I’m here to tell you that is saying something as there aren’t a lot of bowlers in that category.
Thursday night’s TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes was the setting for the award winning game that came after games of 180 and 197 putting Middleton in the large grouping of bowlers who post a perfect game and don’t hit 700 for their series.
Middleton was back at it the following Monday night where after games of 193 and 201, he rolled 11 out of 12 possible strikes to score a 279 game in the Early Birds and again, no 700 series but all of those strikes together at one time makes it all okay.
We also had an 11 in a row 290 game rolled last week as Bob Carter started the senior Entertainers with a spare before going off the sheet for the score.
Unlike Middleton who didn’t get started until the last game, Carter threw all of his strikes early and then backed out adding 205 and 195, also missing the 700 series marker with an honor in the midst.
Other League Highlights
David Fishbeck led in the series race, putting games of 279, 226 and 278 together for a 783 in the Goodyear league, chasing his first career 800 series.
Chad Perry was knocking on the 800 door as well, rolling 256, 238 and 278 for a 772 to lead in the Early Birds, followed by Terry Justus who shot 226, 245 and 232 for a 703.
Tony Mendoza zoned in and scored 247, 225 and 279 for a 751 high series in the Guys and Dolls, fol-lowed by Phil Kilmartin with 710 on games of 259, 237 and 214.
Jim Bomboy and Troy Hardin tied for high series in the His and Hers with 739. Bomboy rolled 233, 249 and 257 and Hardin shot 218, 266 and 255.
High series in senior league play went to Kenny Ratke for a 736 on games of 247, 224 and 265 bowled in the Entertainers, followed by Phil Kilmartin’s 712 in this outing on games of 225, 218 and 269.
Joe Hicks was the only Suburban bowler to bust 700, posting games of 278, 190 and 265 for a 733 and Duncan McDonald was the only TNT bowler over 700 with 708 on games of 258, 255 and 195.
Jordan Kasza rolled 662 in the Suburban league for the ladies high series and Andrea Halstead kicked off the Tuesday Night Mixed league with a 269 for the ladies high game of the week but we would like to also recognize Peggy Towne, who is 81 years young, for a career high 659 series on games of 198, 235 and 226 bowled in the Socialites league.
Youth Highlights
Keanna Biscaino posted 369 for the high series in the TBird HotShots 12 and under group with a con-sistent set of games that went 121, 129 and 119.
Cash Hill improved to a 101 game over last week’s high and Dexter Jackson and Joseph Resler tied with 111 for their high game of the week.
Alexander Heimbrock rolled the high series of 585 with a 235 middle game and congratulations to Kalan Hicks for a career high 234 game bowled in the TBird Legends where Mikey York put up the high youth game of the week of 248.
The TOBC Oak Trees league did not bowl last Monday.
No-Tap News
Kenny Ratke took over the reins and went 298, 287 and 228 for the Tuesday No Tappers high series of 813 this week.
It was David Fishbeck’s turn to follow with games of 254, 240 and 279 for a 773.
No-Tappers kudos goes to Marvin Cox for a 297 game and to Dan Nicar for a 278.
Bowlers were in for a payday in the senior No-Tap Colorama a week ago last Friday afternoon as just about everyone who got the chance, cashed in.
It takes strikes to win and getting more strikes than his opponents was Marshall Miller who went 278, 300 and 276 for a tournament winning high series of 881 with handicap.
Sam Bowman rolled out an 828 on games of 256, 243 and 290 for second and Paul Zerbe landed on 824 after games of 254, 264 and 276, taking home third place.
Kathy Zerbe took the title for the ladies with a nice 771 set, followed by Becky Payette who rolled a 752 for series.
Scratch singles looked a lot like handicap singles with some minor changes. Miller took first with 854, but Zerbe, 794 and Bowman, 789, flip-flopped for second and third.
Mystery doubles winners were as follows.
(Gm 1, 1st) Marshall Miller/David Yett, 564
(Gm 1, 2nd) Charles Norman/Peggy Towne, 542
(Gm 2, 1st) Kathy Zerbe/Sam Bowman, 545
(Gm 2, 2nd) Marshall Miller/Dave Yett, 542
(Gm 3, 1st) Kathy Zerbe/Sam Bowman, 564
(Gm 3, 2nd) Marshall Miller/David Yett, 562
All the while, strike pot tickets were being hit with every game.
Winners included Diane Frame, Don Ginter Jr., Mike Peckinpaugh and David Yett.
Ending the event with the Special Challenge Shot tickets brought forth a couple of more winners starting with Peggy Towne who hit the “21 Jackpot” with counts 9+7+5 for 21 and James Williams rolled trip 7’s to win the “Match Play” prize that had been building for a while.
Paul Zerbe needed eight but knocked down nine, missing out on the “Pill Draw” prize but got a reprieve when selected for the “Snake Bite” shot.
Unfortunately, Zerbe throws a lot of power and does not leave very many splits, including on this roll where he left the 2-8 and not a split.
And finally, Dave “Pick-Me” Yett was the chosen bowler to attempt to conquer Waldo. He was close, but no cigar, leaving the 1-2-8.
The Senior 9 Pin No-Tap Colorama is held on Friday’s starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. All bowlers age 50 and over with a verifiable average are eligible to participate.