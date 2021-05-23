The final night of the Guys and Dolls league was the setting for the first honor to report this week when James Middleton came out of the gate with his first attempt at perfection.
Running the front eleven strikes had Middleton shaking at the knees on the last throw that he admitted was not what his intentions were.
Middleton said that he was hoping for a Brooklyn, as his ball was left of target way too early.
Unfortunately when the ball hit the head pin it was going away and there was nothing there to take out the 3 pin, rendering a 299 consolation.
Middleton stayed on point, as his next game was a 252, followed by a 220, allowing the 192 average bowler another career high, this time in the series category with a 771.
Middleton was happy to report that his new Hy-Road Max got the job done, well almost, but two career highs in one outing is rather impressive.
Perfection did find its way into our midst when Robert Copeland put all of his strike together during game two of the Entertainers senior league, recording his fourth career 300 game.
Copeland started with a 216 and finished with a 192 so literally, most of his strikes were right in the middle of his series of 708.
Leagues are in their final weeks so if you are looking to join in on some Summer League bowling, now is the time to contact your local bowling center and get signed on.
League Highlights
In other league news, Michael Gillian led on the last night of the His and Hers league with games of 269, 236 and 254 for a 759.
Roger Hanley also got one more good set in, posting a 702 on games of 213, 277 and 212.
Richard Young’s final installment in the Golden Years league was the high on the senior front of 721.
Young had games of 243, 256 and 222 to end the season on a good note.
And Phil Kilmartin shot 716 subbing in the Goodtimes league where he had games of 258, 238 and 220.
The TNT league saw brothers Adam and Albert Arradondo compete in a strike-a-thon in their second game.
Adam, who has a 186 average, ended up with a 277, while Albert who is averaging 176, was 103 pins over with a 279.
And congratulations are in order for Linda Thompson who rolled a 207 game off a 140 average during a makeup session for the Goodtimes.
Youth Highlights
Braydon Kaplan was the area’s top youth bowler last week, posting games of 146, 128 and 147 for a 421 while bowling in the Oak Trees league at Twin Oaks.
For summertime youth bowling, contact your local bowling centers for details.
No-Tap Fun at TBird
No-tap action was fairly lame last week with lower than normal scores for the 9-pin count advantage.
Marshall Miller was the only bowler to even get close to no-tap honors, posting a 297 in the Senior 9-Pin No Tap weekly tournament.
Taking first place in the event with an 834 handicap series was Gary Webster.
Damon Foster rolled 804 of second and David Yett had 790 for the third place spot.
The ladies division saw Peggy Towne and Sue Avis battle to the bitter end with Towne coming out on top with a 778 to Avis’s 777.
Yett had 757 on games of 257, 214 and 286 for first place in Scratch singles, followed by Mike McLester who rolled 278, 194 and 280 for 752.
The day’s big news happened at the end of the event when the special tickets are drawn for challenge shots.
Dennis Wilkerson hit the big money pot for throwing three shots and getting the same result from all three.
In true ‘No-Tap’ fashion, Wilkerson got a nine count on all three throws to win the prize.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Peggy Towne/Robert Lansberry, 547
(Gm 1, 2nd) Mike McLester/David Yett, 546
(Gm 2, 1st) Richard Payette/Marshall Miller, 602
(Gm 2, 2nd) Damon Foster/Dennis Wilkerson, 525
(Gm 3, 1st) Sue Avis/Randy Travis, 602
(Gm 3, 2nd) Mike McLester/David Yett, 577
Strike pot winners:
Robert Lansberry
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Sue Avis (7+X+5=22): No winner
Match Play: Dennis Wilkerson (9-9-9): Winner!
Pill Draw: Marshall Miller (Needed 6, Got 4): No winner
Waldo: Gary Webster hit the head pin to nullify his first shot at Waldo with the head pin in play. The sec-ond shot, without the head pin, Webster left 3 pins to leave this challenge for another time.
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Bowman Captures Po-Boy Title
Matt Langford set the pace for Po-Boy contenders with a 554 for his two game qualifier including handi-cap.
John Troutman rolled 515 for second seed on games of 229 and 259 and Blaine McKinney came in at 506 after finishing his block with a 256 game.
There were 25 bowlers in the lineup allowing for the top 16 to advance. The remaining list of qualifiers was as follows.
Phil Kilmartin (246-248), 494, Tyler Price (236-258), 494, Dave Yett, 486, Jimmy Bomboy, 482, James Middleton, 482, Marshall Miller, 480, Mark Hill, 462, Andrea Halstead, 450, Mike Peckinpaugh, 448, Andrew Petering, 440, Sam Bowman, 434, Kellan Hill, 432 and Matt Ray, 429.
The first round of single elimination went as follows.
Ray over Langford 238-202, Middleton over Miller 204-195, Peckinpaugh over Price 265-260, Kilmartin over Petering 239-156, Bowman over McKinney 214-193, Yett over Halstead 206-189,
Bomboy over M. Hill 235-226 and K. Hill over Troutman 225-160.
In the round of eight, Ray moved by Middleton 238-223, Kilmartin advanced over Peckinpaugh 247-229, Bowman got the win over Yett 227-209 and Bomboy met adversity when he faced Kellan Hill who got the win 242-223.
Ray continued his charge in the semis and went by Kilmartin 248-234 and Bowman put up a 244 with handicap to send Hill home and advance to the finals.
Bowman had a twelve pin advantage over Ray who still managed to put forth a good effort scoring 231 scratch, 244 with handicap but it was not enough as Bowman shot 233 scratch, 258 handicap for his first Po-Boy championship title.
The side action high scratch game winners for scores bowled during qualifying were Mark Hill, 268, and Phil Kilmartin, 246, for game one and Tyler Price, 258, and Jimmy Bomboy, 256 for game two.
The Po-Boy starts at 7 every Wednesday evening at Thunderbird Lanes.
The cost is only $25 per event guaranteed to pay the top four places.
Early signups are welcome.