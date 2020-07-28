It has long been the sport that many youth in America took part in, but for years, soccer was not a sport preteens and teens in Lawton could truly participate in if they didn’t have a travel team.
That will no longer be the case, as Lawton Public Schools approved a proposal at a mid-July Board of Education meeting to offer soccer at the middle schools in the district. While the high schools have had soccer teams associated with them for years, the sport was never carried by the middle schools. But beginning in the spring of 2021 (or scheduled to begin then), Central, Eisenhower, MacArthur and Tomlinson Middle Schools will begin competing against other local teams.
Lawton Public Schools Athletic Director Gary Dees said that he had heard demand from local parents and children, and said it also helps cater to families who move to Lawton-Fort Sill wanting a chance to play soccer.
“I think it provides another opportunity for our youth,” Dees said. “But another thing it does is helps our high school programs get better because our kids can develop their skills in middle school.”
Dees said the hope is for the teams to eventually play at Cameron Stadium, though it is a possibility they’ll play at their own campuses.