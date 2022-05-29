MEDICINE PARK — Children between the ages of 8 and 14 can sign up for the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center's fishing camp, being held every other Friday this summer.
Campers will get a crash course in fishing, while also learning about the species itself. Each session is two hours, 10 a.m. to noon, with poles, bait and tackle provided. Snacks and drink are provided, though refillable water bottles are recommended. Cost is $35 per session per child. Dates are June 3, June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29 and August 12.
Visit www.mpmns.org/kids-camps to register.