ELGIN — Wesley McLin stays busy.
Besides starting as a wide receiver and linebacker for the Elgin Owls, the senior also works two jobs, including at Las Margaritas in Elgin, but McLin said his true passion is soccer.
“I’m never really home,” McLin said. “I stay busy working, practicing or hanging out with my girlfriend. I’m just not a homebody.”
McLin also plays for the Owls soccer team and hopes his talents as a goalie will earn him scholarship at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma where he intends to major in Physical Education and coach soccer and football one day. He said his main inspiration for coaching was his relationship with Owls head coach Chalmer Wyatt.
“My coaches have always been people I could look up to,” McLin said. “Coach Wyatt has been one of my coaches since the seventh grade and he’s really shown me how to be a great man. I want to be someone like that, who players like me can look up to.”
Wyatt said he’s been impressed with McLin’s work ethic, both on and off the field, and he was surprised that his player wanted to follow in his footsteps as a coach and mentor.
“That’s awesome,” Wyatt said. “Anytime that we can have a positive effect and be a positive role model for the kids is just awesome. Wesley is the kind of kid that pays attention to everything that we do. And, you know, maybe we influenced that but ultimately a great kid and whatever he does he’ll be successful.”