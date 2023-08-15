McKinney wins Po-Boy finale

Once again, the Po-Boy series of tournaments ends up being the highlight for summer bowling in our area, growing from 30 or so bowlers, to filling Thunderbird Lanes with a record 64 participants.

A little from each event was held back for the season finale where qualified bowlers, those who participated in at least four of the eight events, were eligible to shoot for over $1,500 in prize fund money.

