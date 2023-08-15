McKinney wins Po-Boy finale

Once again, the Po-Boy series of tournaments ends up being the highlight for summer bowling in our area, growing from 30 or so bowlers, to filling Thunderbird Lanes with a record 64 participants.
A little from each event was held back for the season finale where qualified bowlers, those who participated in at least four of the eight events, were eligible to shoot for over $1,500 in prize fund money.
The format was the same as previous tournaments; bowlers rolled two games of qualifying hoping to advance to the top 16, single elimination bracket.
In this event, making the first cut guaranteed bowlers their entry back so it was all gravy after that.
The first round of 16 went as follows.
Top seed for the tournament with 556 was Roy Johnson whose celebration was short lived as at the bottom of the heap was Kellan Hill who slammed a 258 at Johnson, sending him to the showers early.
Andrew Petering beat Ryan Thomas 278-203, Bucky Harbuck won over Jacob Walker 235-231, TY Smith beat Shawn Thomas 238-231, and Robert Meredith won against Tony Rogers 273-174.
Sam Bowman mowed over Duncan McDonald 259-200, Blaine McKinney got the win over Tony Faustner 238-227, and Rob Scoggins beat Marshall Miller, 239-182.
The round of eight played out as Hill over Petering, 198-170, Smith over Harbuck, 229-205, Meredith over Bowman, 234-196 and McKinney over Scoggins, 220-215.
The losers in the round of eight all received $75, tripling their night’s investment.
Hill faced former Po-Boy champion Smith and Meredith battled McKinney in the semi finals where Smith advanced 226-218 and McKinney advanced 246-205.
This was, is and always will be a handicap event, making the playing field as even as possible and allowing anyone to win at any given time, regardless of their average.
It did not get any more even than this as the final game of the summer was a heads up match with both bowlers receiving 30 sticks but when it came down to it, spares made the difference and McKinney won the title, 224-195.
A special thanks to everyone who supported this summer’s series and be looking for next Po-Boy series this fall.
League champions from this summer’s league lineup were as follows.
Tuesday Night Tapless, Team “Wingfoot”. Bowlers were Creedon Gilleland, Antoine Murphy, Jeremy Mitchell and Carl Mitchell.
Socialites Summer No-Tappers, “Pocket Pounders”, Cathy Shuman, Robert Lansberry and Ronnie King.
Entertainers, “Say What?”, Dale Perry, Sandra Minnick, Ronnie King, Tom Rine and Sue Avis.
John Fortner dominated in the senior No-Tap Colorama, taking first place with a 907 with handicap and first place in scratch with 815.
Bob Henderson took second with 829 and Kevin Pair got third with 827.
Margit Augustine took the ladies title with 843, followed by Lil Johnson, 778.
Johnson finished in second in scratch singles with 691, followed by Randy Travis with 679 for third.
Travis also cashed in on a special challenge shot by rolling three nine counts in a row to win the jackpot.
Strike pot winners were Robert Lansberry, Cleo Travis, Don Ginter Jr. and Leon Webb.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes; starting at 1 p.m. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old with a verifiable average to participate.
Contact your local bowling center for league information such as meeting and starting dates.
Saturday morning youth bowlers will sign up on Aug. 26, and start Sept. 9 at Thunderbird Lanes. The Oaks Trees youth at Twin Oaks have already met. No other information is available.
And coming soon, the 7th annual Mixed (UP) Game doubles tournament, slated for Sept. 2-3 at Thunderbird Lanes.