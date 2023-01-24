Hello bowling fans and welcome to the second edition of the Tuesday 10-Pin Tattler where local bowling scores meet newsprint.
I had a lot of people wondering where the column was last Sunday so please help spread the word that we have moved.
Topping the charts this week was Duncan McDonald with a dynamite 298 game bowled in the TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes.
McDonald had shoulder surgery just five weeks ago but was ready to hit the lanes as soon as he was released to do so.
And boy was he ever ready!
In fact, McDonald didn’t even get a little tired as he was only throwing about half the shots everyone else was, going 203 — 265, before reeling off the front eleven strikes of game three.
It was reported that the last shot looked like it could have been a strike as well but for some reason left an eight count split that McDonald reported as being a bad luck 8-10.
McDonald tallied out at 766 for a nice welcome back after an obviously successful surgery.
McDonald held the high series honor until the following Tuesday night when Tory Morales made a lasting impression in the Tuesday Night Mixed league at Twin Oaks where he rolled 224, 268 and 280 for the week’s high series of 772.
James Ray rounded out the top three, following McDonald on the TNT charts with games of 248, 248 and 261 for a 757.
James Middleton also found the sweet spot in the TNT when he came back after a 172 opener with a 278 for game two and a 256 for game three to join the 700 club with a 706.
And one last TNT shout-out to Carolyn Lowe for making her bowling column debut for a 521 series on games of 187, 165 and 169 off a 138 average.
Other League Highlights
Senior leagues were well represented with Richard Jacoby leading the way with a 742 from the Good-times where he rolled 247, 248 and 247.
Honorable mention from the Goodtimes goes to Vanda Edmondson for a career high 208 game and 541 series and to Terri Hayworth for a 205 game and a 521 series.
There were two pages of scores from the senior Entertainers last meet but Paul Zerbe was the only bowler hitting the 700 marker, scoring 260, 212 and 246 for a 718.
And Phil Kilmartin put up the Socialites high set o 710 on games of 265, 233 and 212.
Robert Copeland led in the Guys and Dolls with games of 202, 278 and 257 for a 737 and catching up in the His and Hers we find Steve Mans with a real nice 732 on games of 279, 230 and 223 and Tyler Price with a 726 series that included a 289 middle game score.
Dale Perry was the Early Birds player of the week with a 701 on games of 199, 257 and 245 and David Fishbeck was the Goodyear Mixed star with 700 even on games of 224, 244 and 232.
Youth News
Alexander Heimbrock bowled a 573, which included a 218 game, in the TBird Legends to lead youth bowlers in the classic division.
Adonis Coleman rolled 169, 167 and 157 to lead in the U12 division TBird HotShots with series of 493 and hitting the 100 game mark in the TBird MiniShots was Emma Gagne with a 114 and Cooper Hall with games of 116 and 120.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Don Ginter Jr. took first place in the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes with games of 210, 277 and 241 for an 854 handicap total.
Second place went to Randy Travis for an 850 and Dennis Wilkerson took home third with an 847.
Peggy Towne was the ladies champion with a 796 followed by Kathy Zerbe, 792 and finishing in third place was Peggy Coe with a 782.
Honorable mention goes to Zari Conway for the high game of the day of a no-tap 290.
Scratch singles winners were Randy Travis, 754, Dave Yett, 742, Zari Conway, 737 and Don Ginter Jr., 728.
Winners in the Mystery Doubles contest were as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Cle Cox/JP Nauman, 611
Gm. 1, 2nd – Peggy Towne/Ming Reynolds, 561
Gm. 2, 1st – Kathy Zerbe/Terri Hayworth, 593
Gm. 2, 2nd – Don Ginter Jr., /Rick Olson, 571
Gm. 3, 1st – Peggy Coe/James Halstead Jr., 556
Gm. 3, 2nd – Robert Lansberry/Damon Foster, 553
Strike pot winners were David Yett, Don Ginter Jr., Ming Reynolds and Peggy Coe but there were no winners in the Special Challenge Shots.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate but do not have to be in a senior league.