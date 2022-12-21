They say that for somebody to enjoy life in these hectic times they need to have a job or career that is suited for them; one they love.
Dan McDonald has no problem with what he’s accomplished in 11 years as the biologist at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge even though it can mean long hours at times.
McDonald grew up in Nebraska and hunting was his passion from a young age. He got his degree at the University of Nebraska and set about finding the right job. He seems to have found it in the majestic Wichita Mountains.
“I handle just about anything that involves the wildlife and the habitat,” McDonald said. “The habitat is so important, watching the range, keeping track of the rainfall; all of those factor into my job.
“The longhorn, bison and elk involve a lot of counts to be able to manage the numbers in our herds. I have to figure out what our habitat can sustain and then arrange the hunts to keep the numbers at a proper level for the amount of range.”
The refuge has already completed four elk hunts and one deer hunt and there will be one more elk hunt that begins on Jan. 9.
“Our hunts are super popular and we’ve had 163 elk harvested, so the success rates are good,” he said. “You have to be able to control the numbers because if the habitat isn’t there to support the wildlife, you can see where problems would occur.”
McDonald is also one of the many refuge employees who have undergone wildfire training and sometimes that can make for long days and nights.
“This fall we were in the Texas panhandle fighting fires for 11 days when that big one broke out on the Kimbell Ranch,” he said. “We were called back because it was moving south rapidly toward the Meers area and the refuge. We drove to Altus and got motel rooms to get the required amount of rest before hitting the fire lines.”
McDonald spent three days on that fire including being involved with backfires to retard the northern progress after a wind change.
“Anyone on staff can become part of the fire team after their training,” he said. “We have maintenance guys, folks at the visitor center; just about anyone can take the training.
“The furtherest I’ve traveled to fight fire was in Arizona but we’ve had guys go to Idaho, California and other states. It just depends on where the worst conditions are at that time.”
While the fire team handles the prescribed burns at the refuge, McDonald is involved with the timing and planning as the team comes up with the burn plans.
“Sometimes it’s done to get rid of underbrush and at times we do it in certain areas to stimulate grass growth,” he said. “Once we get a plan set it’s then a matter of getting the right conditions.”
Even when he’s not at work McDonald loves to enjoy hunting and being in the outdoors.
One of his favorite pastimes is hunting ducks, something he’s done since he was 11 or 12. As part of any good duck hunt is the ability to call the ducks down to your favorite pond or reservoir.
Soon it was time to test his calls against the best in the world.
“I guess I’ve been doing these duck calling contests since 2000 or 2001,” he said. “I did my first one in Nebraska back home. I’ve done others whenever or wherever I can make them.”
This fall McDonald was able to beat out a field of four to win the Oklahoma championship and earn the right to compete in the Wings over the Prairie World Competition in Stuggart, Ark.
“Most of the smaller state events are set up by groups of hunters or civic clubs,” he said. “This year there were 52 or 53 at the World Championships.”
McDonald said the competition is ranked by five judges with the top and bottom score for each caller being dropped and the three middle ones are averaged for the final score.
“You have to plan a routine and it has to include certain components,” McDonald said. “You have to include a hail call, that will get the ducks down to your decoy set, you have to include a greeting call, a feed call and a comeback call. That is to simulate the ducks being spooked and you having to get them to come back. That call needs to be loud and aggressive. Then you throw in another greeting and feed call. You have to get all of those components into a 90-second routine.”
McDonald wound up with a 213, which failed to make the first cut.
“I got cut in the first round,” he said. “I had a bobble in my routine and if you make any type of mistakes your score is going to reflect that. You need three good, clean routines to do well.”
McDonald says duck calling competitions used to be larger with 60 or 70 at the World Championships.
“It did used to be bigger but some of the interest is waning,” he said. “In most years the state competition had 15 or 20 and there were 30 or 40 at the regional levels. There is still some growth but it’s not like it was at one point.”
The contestants each have their own favorite calls.
“Some people make their own and others use over-the-counter models,” he said. “Some of the bigger companies enter contestants and sponsor them and you will see them wearing hats or jackets to promote the manufacturer.”
When he’s not doing some of the above job tasks or hunting, he’s helping haul three kids to various practices or events. McDonald’s wife Liz is a Cache Middle School English teacher and they have three children, Caroline, Hudson and Natalie.
“With three kids you are always involved with something,” McDonald said. “Caroline plays volleyball and soccer, Hudson plays football and basketball and Natalie is taking dance lessons.”
There is also time for the boys to get out and hunt ducks for real.
“Hudson and I went out the other day and got five nice ducks,” McDonald said. “It was a good outing.”
While McDonald’s job site is an amazing place, the great thing is anyone can head to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to just enjoy nature and the beauty that is just a short drive away.
And if those bison, longhorn and elk are fat and sassy, then you know he’s doing his job well.