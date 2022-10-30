The 60th Annual Oklahoma State Queens tournament was held at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill this past Saturday afternoon where 47 ladies from all across the State convened in an effort to claim the prestigious crown.
Contestants rolled six games of qualifying before cutting to the top 16.
Tying for the final position was our own Terri Jester who lost to Lisa Goodson of Ardmore in a 9th and 10th frame roll off that ended 29-18.
There were very few scores submitted but we can tell you that Jester won the prize for the High Series by a non-qualifier with 1077, so that was the cut line to advance to the next round where bowlers rolled two additional games against a seeded player in a bracket format.
Also reported was the High Qualifying score of 1201 by Kimberlyn Hamlin of Ponca City so there you have it, scores ranged from 1201 to 1077 for the top 16 qualifiers.
Kimberlyn Hamlin and Hailey Pearson, Tulsa, were the only youth bowlers to make the cut, their prize winnings will be deposited into their SMART accounts at USBC.
One other score reported was the tournament high game of 251 by Amy Kuykendall of Muskogee.
All rounds after qualifying where two game blocks with handicap, high total advancing.
Ladies in the top 16 from our Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Association included Kristina McCoy, Terri Hayworth, Amanda Price, Noelle Wehmeier and Megan Wehmeier.
All advanced to round two with the exception of our mother/daughter Wehmeier duo who went out in the first round.
Noelle went against 3-time Queens’ winner Ashley Rucker and Megan met her fate against Amanda Price, which then seated Amanda against the reigning champ, Rucker.
Hayworth, who was bowling Queens for the first time, went on to face the tournament top seed Ham-lin and McCoy met up with Jasmine Ware of OKC.
Both ladies, McCoy and Hayworth, moved on to face one another in the semifinal round.
On the other side, Price took down Rucker and Nicole King of Ardmore beat out Misty Pearson of Tulsa, seeding Price against King.
Price said that she put up a good fight but made a couple of costly errors to allow King to move by and advance to the finals.
McCoy recalls little of the last few games other than she did her best at making her spares to beat out Hayworth and to inevitably win against King and claim her first Oklahoma State Queens Title.
One other note, Hayworth took first place in the senior side event for an 1109.
A special thanks to the State officials who managed the event and to all of the bowlers who support-ed this long running tournament.
And also a private thank you to my reporter in the field, Sue Avis, who stayed to the end, freezing her little fingers to the bone, to bring us this information.
Other league news
Bob Carter’s efforts in the senior Socialites league put him at the top of the honor roll, posting a 754 on games of 279, 227 and 248.
Richard Jacoby found a line as well and went 221, 279 and 236 for a 736.
Carter also earned most consistent bowler of the week with three 225 games strung together in the Guys and Dolls.
And Jacoby put up a near triplicate in the Goodtimes, going 235, 236 and 235 for a 706.
Chris Reser led the way in the Tuesday Night Mixed with 748 that went 242, 269 and 237, followed by David McDermott who shot 745 on games of 258, 229 and 258.
Ray Johnson settled for a 710 after starting his night with games of 246 and 265 and James Vaughn’s triplicate attempt went 225, 225 and 221, which is pretty good considering all of his recent reconstructive surgeries lately.
Bill Cox broke in his new ‘Phaze V’ with games of 277, 245 and 223 for the top series in the Enter-tainers of 745 and Tyler Price shot 246, 256 and 218 for the His and Hers high series of 720.
Several bowlers tried to hit the magic 300 number in the Suburban league to no avail.
Chris Dickerson had a 241 for game one before running the front ten of game two.
Dickerson ended up with a 288 and a 197 closer to post the night’s high series of 726.
Brandon Tipton had 222, 213 before his string started only to leave him with a 287 closer to a 722 series.
Ray Johnson was back on the scene with game of 195, 256 and 266 for a 717 and Phil Kilmartin rolled 227, 258 and 226 for a 711.
Troy Hardin was another Suburban bowler with the front ten strikes; his coming on the first game and ended up 289.
Hardin added 194 and 221 for a 704 to join the club and how about one more almost triplicate?
Theodore Klietz is a new bowler in the Suburban league with only six games vested as he makes an impression with games of 201, 202 and 202.
Tim Lundquist was the Goodyear leagues bowler of the week with 712 on games of 254, 191 and 267 and Mark Hill continued his streak with a 707 in the TNT league on games of 244, 227 and 236.
And we would like to welcome Billy Thomas back to the lanes, making his return with a 266 game in the TNT.
And, while bowling in the Ladies Night Out, Jennie Mullins made her return to the Honor Roll with a 222 game off a 113 average.
Youth news
Ali Biscaino was the youth bowler of the week with a 533 that included a 204 game from the TBird Legends.
Dexter Jackson rolled a nice 462 on games of 181, 147 and 134 to lead in the U12 TBird HotShots and Knox Hill rolled a 124 game in bumper assisted TBird MiniShots.
No-Tap Colorama
Congratulations go to Cle Cox for taking first place in the weekly Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunder-bird Lanes.
Cox had games of 242, 244 and 220 to post his highest score to date in this event of 706, an 880 total with handicap.
Richard Payette was a close second with 846 and Damon Foster rolled 837 for third.
Tournament director Peggy Towne took first place in the women’s division with 757, followed by Mar-git Augustine’s 754.
Sam Bowman took first place in the scratch single portion with 721 followed by Mike Peckinpaugh at 656.
Mystery Doubles winners went as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Dennis Wilkerson/Cleo Travis, 580. Gm. 1, 2nd – Bob Hartley/Nom Le, 572. Gm. 2, 1st – Peggy Towne/James Halstead Jr, 611. Gm. 2, 2nd – Sam Bowman/Richard Payette, 580. Gm. 3, 1st – Cle Cox/Diane Frame, 534. Gm. 3, 2nd – Ken Knoff/Diane Frame, 526
Roy Olson was having a lucky day, having his name drawn for four of the six strike pot ticket chances. Olson cashed in on all but one of them.
Richard Payette was the only other bowler to win a strike pot ticket.
There were no Special Challenge shots winners in this event.
James Halstead Jr. rolled six, seven and a strike to bust at twenty-three for the “21 Jackpot” ticket.
Visiting from Florida to celebrate their granddaughters birthday are a couple of avid bowlers, making the trip with bowling balls in tow, were Chau and Nom Le. (Please forgive me if the spelling is not correct.)
Chau had his ticket pulled for the $93 “Match Play” challenge and he gave it good try with back to back strikes.