The Nov. 4 edition of the Fall Po-Boy Series saw 27 bowlers show up for a night of mini-tournament action, starting with two games of qualifying.
Michael Pierson led the group with a 542 that included scratch games of 242 and 236.
Marshall Miller came out of the gate with a 276 to assist in second seed positioning with 512 and Johnathon McCoy, who shot 223 and 224, rounded out the top three with a handicap score of 502.
The remaining field included Barry Morris and James Williams with 480 each, Stephanie McCoy, 474, Mike Peckinpaugh, 468, James Middleton, 454, Mark Hill and Kellan Hill, 453, Mike Hutto, 439, Mitch Hill and David Yett, 438, Andrea Halstead, 435, Bill Oakes, 433 and Marc Scholl, 427.
Paul Zerbe was first alternate with 424.
Miller’s 276 was the high game in the scratch pot for game one and Pierson’s game two entry of 236 was the high score for game two.
Bowlers advanced to the Single Elimination bracket where Pierson won over Scholl, Williams beat Mitch Hill and Yett got the win over Morris and Johnathon McCoy advanced over Halstead.
Stephanie McCoy moved on after beating Hutto, Kellan Hill took Peckinpaugh out of competition, Miller won against Oakes and Middleton eliminated the two time defending champion Mark Hill with a 278 scratch score, 315 with handicap. A score that scratch bowler Hill couldn’t touch.
Pierson and Middleton faced off in the round of eight in an even match that resulted in another win for Pierson, 239-232.
Williams lost his edge and lost to Yett, 238-186, and the brother/sister matchup of Stephanie and Johnathon McCoy resulted in a win for the boy on this occasion, 238-169.
And Kellan Hill converted the 4-6-10 in the tenth frame to beat out Miller, 210-204.
Michael Pierson marched through the semi’s with a win against David Yett 233-213 and Johnathon McCoy left Kellan Hill and the line 261-190 to setup for the final round.
It appears that both bowlers were all out of tricks as the final game was the lowest scoring of the night for both players but a win is a win regardless of the score and McCoy took the Po-Boy title 203 to Pierson’s 176.
League Highlights
Jim Bomboy was this week’s star player, scoring the high series of 780 on games of 268, 254 and 258 while bowling in the His and Hers league at Thunderbird Lanes last Tuesday evening.
Troy Hardin was a distant second in the same league with 711 that went 245, 253 and 213 and Dale Perry chimed in with 707 on games of 235, 239 and 233.
The His and Hers was the happening league last week, submitting the ladies high series as well.
Dena Hicks was the recipient with games of 225, 227 and 235 for a 687.
The Suburban league also had some good scoring, featuring Bill Kaplan with the night’s big set of 733 on games of 256, 244 and 233.
Johnnie Scheid found a groove that scored 238, 235 and 247 for 720, Matt Casey shot 232, 246 and 234 for 712 and Jeff Janssen went 241, 215 and 248 for a 704.
And closing out a week’s high rollers list was Rick Olson and Jimmy Prater of the Early Birds.
Olson rolled 248, 266 and 201 for a 715 and Prater ended up with a 703 on games of 246, 225 and 232.
On the senior league front, Bill Cox was the daytime high roller, posting a 702 on games of 222, 225 and 255 in the Entertainers league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Youth Highlights
Mikey York was the youth bowler of the week, posting a career high 734 series while bowling in the T-Bird Legends league last Saturday morning.
York had games of 201 and 254 going into game three where he said that he had the front nine strikes in a row.
Looking for his first 300 game, York wasn’t taking any chances and noticed that his shoe wasn’t tied and stopped to address the issue before proceeding.
York said that he felt that he had thrown the ball well but the result was a stone 8-pin that left him to spare and then strike for a 279 closer.
Congratulations to TOBC Oak Trees bowlers’ Jayden (10) and Jersie (9) Fleming who both made the honor roll this week for their first time.
Jayden rolled a 108 game and Jersie rolled a 100 even.
No-Tap Results
Senior 9 Pin No Tap results from Nov. 6th event.
No Tap high games, Marshall Miller, 300, Sam Bowman, 298.
Men’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Sam Bowman, 886
2nd – Damon Foster, 777
3rd – Bob Henderson, 774
Women’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Sue Avis, 724
Scratch Series
1st – Sam Bowman, 853
2nd – Marshall Miller, 717
Mystery Doubles
(Gm 1, 1st) Sam Bowman/Damon Foster, 552
(Gm 1, 2nd) Gary Webster/Bob Henderson, 533
(Gm 2, 1st) Sam Bowman/Damon Foster, 541
(Gm 2, 2nd) Randy Travis/Richard Payette, 516
(Gm 3, 1st) Sam Bowman/ Damon Foster, 570
(Gm 3, 2nd) Marshall Miller/Sue Avis, 548
Strike pot winners:
Marshall Miller, Robert Lansberry, Richard Payette, Cleo Travis.
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Bob Henderson (7+6+8=21): WINNER
Match Play: Sue Avis (6-7-out): No winner
Pill Draw: David Yett (needed 8, got 5): No winner
Waldo: James Williams, (Remove-left three): No winner
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
Nov. 18 and 25: Po-Boy Winter Series. Thunderbird Lanes, $25 per person. Competition starts at 7, sign up anytime.
November 28-29, the No-Tap Madness singles featuring men and women’s divisions. $20 per entry. All entries and additional information is available at Thunderbird Lanes.