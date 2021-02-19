Bowling in general just cannot catch a break lately. First, center’s are closed because of the virus and last week they were shut down because of the winter wonderland that kept us all captive for a couple of days.
Thus, scores are few and far between as roads were just too treacherous to risk life and limb over and many leagues cancelled for the safety of their bowlers.
Someone else that couldn’t catch a break last week was Johnathan McCoy who posted his first career 11 in a row game while bowling in the Friday Nite Mixed Rollers league at Twin Oaks, Fort Sill.
McCoy had 225 and 190 going into game three where he rolled eleven strikes in a row before a miscue that resulted in coming up short of perfect with an eight count for a 298 score.
McCoy tapped out with 713 for series.
Thompson Returned to Suburban for Revenge
Keith Thompson showed up for the Suburban league with thoughts of revenge after being denied a per-fect 300 game and then losing his shot all together in the previous week’s session.
Thompson ended up eighty some pins better than the week before, posting 256, 279 and 254 for a 789 that led in league play for high series.
In other Suburban highlights, Jeff Janssen rolled 279, 217 and 258 for 754, David Gass went 230, 259 and 234 for a 723 and Troy Hardin rang in with a 705 on games of 212, 257 and 236.
This is also the league for the ladies highs with top billing going to Jordan Kasza for a 694 series on games of 215, 258 and 221.
Mark Hill left for a mini-vaca on a good note scoring 248, 279 and 249 for a 776 that was the high set for the TNT league where Kellan Hill sandwiched a 256 game between a pair of 245’s for a 746 set.
Ronnie Jones was one of two bowlers to run the front ten and score a 289 game.
Jones was bowling in the Guys and Dolls when he rolled 223, 289 and 192 for a 704.
The other was Richard Jacoby who led on the senior front with Goodtimes scores that went 187, 269 and 289 for a 745.
Also in the Goodtimes league at Thunderbird Lanes, Bob Carter rolled 227, 258 and 215 to reach 700 on the money.
Youth
Mikey York put the youth high series on the board of 574, bowled in the TBird Legends league on games of 191 218 and 165.
Xander Heimbrock was accredited with the youth high game of 225, also rolled in the Legends.
Joseph Resler was the TBird HotShots bowler of the week with games of 113, 94 and 109 for a 316 series off an 86 average.
No-Tap Fun
No-tap news this week comes only from the Senior 9-Pin No Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes as the Tuesday No-Tappers cancelled due to the weather.
Chocolate covered strawberries (courtesy of Elloise Miller) and special prizes were awarded for the Valen-tines Day special event.
Don Ginter Jr. rolled the days only no-tap 300 game that assisted in his first place win in the men’s hand-icap division.
Ginter’s set went 188, 300 and 233 for 721/838 for the high handicap score.
Johnnie Scheid put up 264, 241 and a 298 for 803/827 to place in second and honorable mention went to Billy Carrion for an 812 to round out the top three.
Bob Carter also rolled an 11 in a row 298 and shot 794 scratch but it was only good enough for third as Scheid’s scratch total of 803 took first and Mike McLester slid in at 799 for second on games of 244, 275 and 280.
Ellouise Miller was the women’s division winner with 742.
A recovering Sue Avis is showing with the second highest score of 709.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Cle Cox/Billy Carrion, 533
(Gm 1, 2nd) Sue Avis/Johnnie Scheid and Gene Augustine/Robert Lansberry, 524
(Gm 2, 1st) Bob Hartley/Don Ginter Jr., 596
(Gm 2, 2nd) Bob Carter/Ellouise Miller, 522
(Gm 3, 1st) Sam Bowman/Dave Yett, 564
(Gm 3, 2nd) Sue Avis/Johnnie Scheid, 553
Strike pot winners:
Sam Bowman, Bob Carter, Gary Webster
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Richard Payette (X+8+0=18): No Winner.
Match Play: Mike Sneed (9 — 7 and Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Sam Bowman (Needed 3, Got 7): No winner
Waldo: Bob Carter: 1st without head pin, left six pins on the deck.
Waldo: Bob Carter: 2nd with the head pin, left 3 pins on the deck: No Winner
Special tickets and carryovers are nearing $450 up for grabs.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bow-lers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Po-Boy Results
Results from the Feb. 10th Po-Boy were not available for this week’s column but tune in next week for all of the details.
The event slated for Feb. 17th was cancelled but it was decided that another event would be added to make the Winter Po-Boy series a complete six-week schedule.
Join the fun in next Wednesday night’s, Feb. 24th,edition that starts at 7-p.m. Po-Boy entry fee is just $25 per person.