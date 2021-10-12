Lawton High senior Quintin McCorkle isn’t necessarily going to be one of the most talkative players on the Wolverines roster. When answering a question, he sometimes has to think for a few seconds on how he wants to answer it. But on the field, McCorkle’s play has spoken volumes this season, as he has become one of the Wolverines’ best cornerbacks this year.
“He’s a really good athlete, pound-for-pound maybe one of the best athletes on the team,” head coach Ryan Breeze said. “He’s very explosive, had our best broad jump, one of our best vertical jump guys.”
But the proof isn’t just visible in workouts or on the track. Over the summer, he was recognized as one of the best defensive backs at Central Oklahoma’s summer camp. He’s only allowed one touchdown pass on him this year, and game-by-game, he’s continually graded out as one of the top defensive backs on the team. It’s even more impressive considering he suffered an injury to his knee cap last season. Quintin admits that he’s improved greatly over a year ago. Part of that has come from dedicating himself outside of practice.
“Last year, my skill level wasn’t quite there,” McCorkle said. “When I’m not at football or school, I really enjoy going to gym and eating healthy. I really started I usually try to eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or maybe a salad.”
That’s not to say he doesn’t like indulging every now and then. Of the many great meals his mother cooks, he said her fried pork chops with rice and sweet potatoes are probably his favorites.
And with October nearly half-over, McCorkle reminisced about Halloweens from years past, when he would dress up as, of course, a football player. While he still tries to eat healthy, he’s got a sweet tooth as well. He said that if he could coordinate his ideal trick-or-treating candy haul, it would be loaded with Jolly Ranchers, Snickers and probably some Sour Patch kids.
Like many kids in the Lawton-Fort Sill area, McCorkle comes from a military family, who moved to Oklahoma from Missouri when Quintin was a freshman. Although it was difficult at first, he’s gotten used to the area and made friends along the way.
“It was pretty tough, I had to get used to everything,” Quintin said.
Needless to say, it seems like he’s adapted quite nicely since.