MacArthur basketball player Leontaye McClennon recently signed a letter of intent to play at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus.
As a senior, the 6’4 McClennon averaged 14 points and 9.5 rebounds a game for the Highlanders, playing a vital role in Mac’s qualification for a second consecutive Class 5A state tournament.
McClennon is not the only Lawton hooper to sign with WOSC, as Eisenhower’s Anjoley Clayton signed with the Pioneer women. She will be joined by two standouts from Tipton’s recent run of success. Gabby Rodriguez and Samantha Fatjo signed with Western last month after being part of a 71-11 record over the last three seasons for the Tigers. Rodriguez led the team in scoring with 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game as a senior. Fatjo averaged 8 points and 3 boards a contest in her final season.