Sometimes you can look at the effort and heart in a young player and know they are going to give everything they have to making sure their team has an opportunity to win a game.
If you happened to be watching Eisenhower play McGuinness last Friday, it was hard not to spot Cory McClelland and the big 7 on the back and front of his jersey. He probably wears that single digit because there might not be enough room on his jersey for 17, 27, 37 or any other number because he’s just 5-7 and weighs about 160.
Friday night McClelland did everything in his power to give the Eagles a chance to pull out a wild victory but even his best effort wasn’t enough as the Irish held off a wild Ike comeback to register a 56-41 victory in the District 5A-2 opener for both clubs.
McClelland can be found across the stat chart in several different areas. It was his 58-yard interception return for a touchdown that gave Ike hope for victory after arranging a 49-38 score with 5:15 remaining in the game. Ike got the ball right back with a deep onside kick but even though the Eagles couldn’t score, they kicked a field goal to make it a one-possession game.
The Irish were trying to ice the game away and while they broke a long run that seemed destined for a touchdown, it was McClelland who chased the Irish runner down from behind at the Ike 2-yard-line. McGuinness scored on the next play but McClelland had done his best to try and prevent that score, knowing how important it was.
“I just wanted to do everything I could to help out the team,” the senior said. “We needed to win this one but it’s hard to play both ways because you get tired and sometimes you cramp up. But we all had to keep going to try and get back in the game and if we were playing both ways, we just had to work harder to make big plays.”
And big plays were what McClelland did on offense as well. When the Ike comeback got started, it was the Ike wide out who wasn’t going to let one or two Irish defenders take him down, he was going to make the most of every catch.
“I got a nice pass from Will (quarterback Trachte) and was able to get some room and then I just made a couple of them miss and was able to score on that play (from 65 yards) and it helped us get back in the game,” he said. “For the game I think I had five or six passes for two touchdowns and 125 yards. I thought I played OK but I would have much rather had a win.”
McClelland, who plays basketball and runs track at Ike, doesn’t have a great deal of spare time but when he does, he’s either playing Madden 2K or spending time with mom LaToya McClelland.
“We do a lot of things together including shopping,” he said. “Mom is a great cook and I love her spaghetti with chicken, her mac and cheese and she makes this dish with chicken and rice that I really love. I eat a lot of food but just never seem to grow much.”
When it comes to the classroom, McClelland loves English, including writing themes, even those that the teacher assigns.
“I trust the teacher will give us interesting topics,” he said. “I’m just taking one class this semester and that’s English since I have taken most of my AP classes and will just have to test out to get credit for those hours.”
While he loves English, he expects to make a career in the business world.
“I’d love to build a business that is geared to helping other people start their own businesses,” he said. “I think it can be a little scary to enter the business world on your own and I’d like to hire good people who can help new business owners learn the most important issues that they will face and help them make good decisions.”
For now, McClelland is making good decisions both on offense and defense and if the Eagles are going to make a strong playoff bid the next three weeks are going to be very important as Ike will be facing opponents it should be able to compete with on even terms.
“We just have to come out with more focus in the first half and not let people get the jump on us,” he said. “We’ve been giving up some early touchdowns and for us to compete for a district title we have to eliminate those long touchdown plays and just play better defense. We have the talent we need to get the job done, the issue is just to make plays and stay focused.”