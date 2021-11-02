You would think a cornerback would be typically flashy and loud. MacArthur’s Jaidyn McBroom exact opposite.
“I’d say probably going out, getting something to eat. Just something simple,” McBroom said.
Born in the life of a military, McBroom has been to Alaska and Colorado for elementary school. To finish off his elementary school years, McBroom attended Parklane Elementary before attending MacArthur middle and high school.
“I moved around a bunch because of my dad being in the military. I was basically all around and everything,” he said.
McBroom also plays soccer, runs track and wrestles for MacArthur High school. As a student athlete, it is in his competitive nature to focus on the task at hand. McBroom does not take that lightly, especially being one of the cornerbacks for MacArthur.
“I try to mainly focus on the sport, outside of school and all that, because I want to be greatest I can be at that and do all I can do,” he said.
McBroom plans on taking up trade school or continuing his track career in college once high school is finished up. Whatever it may be, McBroom is ready for the future ahead.