Jeff Mayhall was on cloud 9 on Friday afternoon.
The Lawton native, who hadn’t been able to play much golf at all over the past two years due to a bulging disk in his back, had just shot a 4-under 67 at the course he grew up on, Lawton Country Club, to take the lead in the A flight of the Firecracker Open.
“I’ve never had a competitive round under par before,” Mayhall said.
But just two hours after his round, Mayhall received a text message that carried devastating news. His best friend from childhood, the one he’d grown up learning the game of golf with, had passed away.
“I get a text from his brother that I just lost my little brother,” Mayhall said. “Everything just changed.
“There were literally photos of us together days after we were born,” Mayhall said. “If there is such thing as a day one homie, he was my day one homie.”
The friend, whose name Mayhall chose not to reveal in respect to the family, had been one of Jeff’s biggest supporters through his golf career, and also helped Jeff become the golfer he became, eventually earning an opportunity to play in college.
“He was a better golfer than me, and made me a better player,” Mayhall said. “If it wasn’t him, honestly, I wouldn’t have had anybody to push me to become a better golfer.”
Mayhall had played at Lawton High and had been the club pro at Lawton Country Club. He now works as a profession golf instructor. Because of his injury, he wasn’t even able to swing a golf club until the beginning of 2021 and wasn’t sure if he could or should play in the Firecracker. But just a few days prior to the tournament, he felt a crack in his back, relieving much of the pain. Still, not even he could have predicted how well he would play that first day.
Of course, he couldn’t have predicted the emotional gut punch he would receive that evening. What now? Should he even play the next two rounds?
Ultimately, he decided to continue playing, and he continued to play well. He shot a 70 on Day 2 and held a slight lead over Cade McCracken. When a scheduling conflict forced McCracken to withdraw, Mayhall had one goal in mind: to win for the person who had played more round of golf with him that just about anybody else.
“I got to ride in a cart by myself (Sunday) and you have more chances to talk to yourself in that situation,” Mayhall said. “But it was like I had him there as my caddy.”
Through 16 holes on Sunday, Jeff was -1. He made bogey on 17, but that was the least of his worries at that point.
“I had a couple of friends here today and I told them, ‘When I get to 18, I’ve held everything back as long as I could because I wanted the emotion for the tournament, I haven’t let it hit me yet what’s happened, but I need y’all there because once I finish, I’m going to lose it,’” Mayhall said.
After Mayhall finished on 18, he was greeted by a few childhood friends. It was the first time he had won a tournament since winning the Big I Tournament which Lawton used to host, back when he was 17. It was a weekend of firsts for Mayhall, a weekend he’ll remember for a long time for bittersweet reasons.
“Anything could have happened after finding out what I found out on Friday. It could have gone in any direction,” Mayhall said on Sunday. “I felt bad because I was so emotional yesterday and I didn’t feel as emotional today, but I knew that once I putted out on 18, the emotions were gonna fly.”