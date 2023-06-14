While new students at larger schools often find it tough getting to know classmates, in small towns like Apache it can be much different, especially if your reputation precedes your arrival.
Woody Mayfield was the All-American boy when he arrived at Apache High School in 1965. All the girls were talking about how handsome he was, teachers were talking about how smart he was in their classes, and rabid basketball fans were excited to see him added to a core group of basketball players who wanted to fill in the final piece to the puzzle that would lead the Warriors to the State Tournament.
But as we all soon learned, Woody was not the only special member of the family; the entire family made an impact on our town forever.
That’s why the shock of Woody’s death hit so many Apacheans hard last week.
Saturday his family will celebrate his life at the ballroom at Twin Hills Golf Club in Norman, a fitting place since after retiring as an official working at the elite NBA level, his family, fishing and golf became his passions.
This writer still remembers my dad coming home from a school board meeting and announcing “they got Coach Mayfield hired.”
Coach J.T. Mayfield had already made a mark winning games at the tiny community of Broxton and Apache’s then-superintendent Garvin Isaacs Sr. went after Mayfield to elevate the Apache girls and boys programs.
It wasn’t long before the family moved to Apache and when enrollment time rolled around Rudy Mayfield showed up in the future Class of 1969 with this writer and mom Jo Mayfield immediately became a popular member of the school office staff as well.
There was another new student when the family arrived in Apache in 1965, Linda Boyer, the daughter of Apache’s band director. She and Woody were soon an item and eventually married in August of 1969.
Before he graduated from Apache High in 1966, Woody added his hoops skills with Phil Isaacs, Donald Komardley and several other good players to earn a spot in the State Tournament.
He headed to Southwestern Oklahoma State University and eventually entered the coaching ranks, spending stints at Indiahoma, Eisenhower and Norman over the course of 10 years. It was during his college days he first pulled on the stripes of an official, and soon was calling games at the highest prep level with another area native, Bob Richardson. That duo quickly became arguably the best tandem of that time.
While Richardson was opting to take a job with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, Mayfield decided to jump to the college game where he worked for 10 years in the Big Eight, Missouri Valley, Southeastern Conference and Western Athletic Conference.
In 1988 he received a call to join the NBA and for the next 10 years he traveled around the United States refereeing three games a week where the highlight, according to Woody, was working with so many talented players including Michael Jordan who Mayfield said “was in another league.”
He once told long-time Constitution sports editor/columnist Herb Jacobs that when he got the call and accepted the job, the one question he forgot to ask was, "how much did the job pay?"

After he retired from the NBA he got a call from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who wanted a former NBA official to work with his players about how to handle relationships with the NBA officials.

That still gave him time to enjoy his passions; spending time with family, golf and fishing, something his father did as often as his body would allow after he had retired as an educator and coach.

As Woody's health went downhill in recent months, it was wife Linda who took great care of him and made sure he was comfortable during his final days.

"Linda has just been amazing keeping him comfortable and making things as good as possible," Rudy shared with me in recent weeks as he headed to Georgetown to be with his brother during his final days.

Woody leaves behind a loving family including Linda, son Chris and his wife Jessica, and his grandchildren Julian and Crosby; his brother, Rudy, and his wife, Elrene; and many nieces and nephews.

The loss of any friend is tough to accept but this writer grew close to the family for many reasons. J.T. Mayfield and Dan Chandler were the two coaches who allowed me to be a part of Apache sports even though I was unable to compete. I remember Coach Mayfield giving me instructions on some simple stats and during practice how much time to put on the clock for various drills.

One of the highlights of my career was being able to do an interview with J.T. Mayfield for the Constitution after he was inducted into the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association after a long career that included taking Apache's great 1967 girls team led by Pam Mindemann to the state finals at the Big House.

After Woody retired from the NBA we had a couple of chance run-ins at Jimmie Austin Golf Course and it was always fun to talk about the good old days at Apache High. He had the foresight to talk about how the NBA game would continue to evolve and he talked about some of the times when he had to make a tough call against the home team with a packed house of rabid fans.

Regardless, he always told me that officiating at all levels was rewarding and that it was a job that he wished more young people would take up while in college.

When I learned of Woody's passing last week, that was one of the first things that I remembered about one of my visits with Woody during an OU Football Media Day at Jimmie Austin. Today that thought is even more important as the OSSAA and other state associations struggle to keep enough certified basketball officials on the active roster.

You never know, those high school games that helped create the path that took Woody Mayfield to the NBA ranks are out there waiting for some eager area basketball player to test.

And while Woody joked about not asking how much the NBA job would pay, he told me that was never the main reason he took the job. It was a challenge, one that he gladly accepted to help the game of basketball that he and his family so deeply loved.

jgoodman@swoknews.com