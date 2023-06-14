Mayfield

MAYFIELD

While new students at larger schools often find it tough getting to know classmates, in small towns like Apache it can be much different, especially if your reputation precedes your arrival.

Woody Mayfield was the All-American boy when he arrived at Apache High School in 1965. All the girls were talking about how handsome he was, teachers were talking about how smart he was in their classes, and rabid basketball fans were excited to see him added to a core group of basketball players who wanted to fill in the final piece to the puzzle that would lead the Warriors to the State Tournament.

Recommended for you