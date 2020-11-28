OKLAHOMA CITY — There were plenty of ringleaders for Frederick in Friday night’s game, but ask most of the Bombers and they’d point to Zac Mathews as the guy who got things going in the right direction as Frederick rolled to a 29-14 Class 2A playoff victory over No. 3 Millwood in what was a strange game at L.W. Wood Stadium.
The victory sends the Bombers into the quarterfinals where they will face Beggs at a site and time to be determined Sunday by the OSSAA.
For all intents and purposes, Frederick’s defense pretty much had matters under control. However, with the Bombers giving it away four times on offense, it made the Tillman County crew work a little extra to put this one away after the break.
It took a good statistician to make sure Mathews was credited with all the feats he accomplished on the busy night. Early in the second quarter he took a handoff, rolled out and threw a screen pass to Kyle Edwards for the first touchdown of the game.
Mathews, who handles the kicking chores for the Bombers, lined up to kick the PAT but the snap went direct to him and he raced into the end zone for an 8-0 Frederick lead.
It stayed that way until Millwood sophomore Ricky Hunt led the Falcons on their best drive of the night and he capped it on a 6-yard touchdown run and then scored the game-tying conversion with 26 seconds left in the half.
While the Falcons had their troubles with penalties in the first half, they hadn’t turned the ball over through the first two quarters. But a bad snap gave the Bombers possession at the Millwood 18 just seconds into the second half and Mathews and Edwards had their offense in the end zone at the 8:56 mark and things were headed downhill from that point as the Falcons self-destructed.
Three times the Falcons drew a major penalty and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the same play, making the Bombers have little real estate to traverse to extend their lead.
Mathews scored on a dandy 11-yard counter early in the fourth quarter to cap a drive that started with an Edwards interception.
Mathews did him one better, intercepting a Millwood pass and returning it for a pick-6 in the final minutes of the game as the large crowd of Frederick fans started to celebrate.
The Bombers allowed Millwood just 115 yards rushing and the Falcons were able to complete just 1 of 10 passes for just minus-3 yards.
But it was the penalties that kept the Falcons behind the chains all night as they were called for 15 penalties for 130 yards.