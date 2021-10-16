NOBLE — A contest that was billed as a clash of 3-0 district titans — and possible state title contenders — did not disappoint.
MacArthur had trouble slowing Noble's lethal passing attack in the first half, trailing by 8 with a minute before halftime. To counter the Bears' quick-strike assault, Mac continually called upon the reliable Isaiah Gray, and got some timely stops from the defense to control most of the second half in a 47-37 victory at Noble Stadium on Friday night.
Both teams also knew what the other wanted to do offensively. Noble knew Gray averaged 153 yards per game. Meanwhile, Highlander head coach Brett Manning knew the key for Mac would be to get after Bears quarterback Colin Fisher.
One team achieved its goal early, and it wasn't Mac. After a couple of failed runs, Gage Graham threw an interception on just the third play of the game. Noble's no-huddle offense quickly drove down the field, inside the Mac 10. Not even a false start that pushed Noble to 3rd-and-8 could deter Fisher, who found running back Colin Thomas for the game's opening score.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Montez Edwards received the ball at the 26 and outraced the Noble special teams unit (nearly all of them at least) to the 8 yard line. Three plays later, Gray rumbled into the end zone to tie the game with about 5 minutes gone.
Noble got bailed out by a pass interference call on Mac, giving them second life on 3rd down at the 12 yard line. Poised to throw another TD, Fisher was instead picked off by Johnathan Love in the end zone.
After being corralled for much of the first quarter, Gray finally broke free, cutting to the outside and outrunning the rest of the defense for for a 54-yard touchdown. But the kick was no good, leaving it a 13-7 game. That lead lasted less than 2 minutes, as Fisher found Brandon Harper for a 14-yard touchdown just before the conclusion of the first quarter.
Mac's next two possessions ended with a punt and a Graham fumble. This allowed the Bears to pad their lead to 21-13. But Isaiah Gray had found his groove by this point. On the second play of the ensuing drive, Gray cut toward the sideline again, eluded a defender with a jump cut and raced to the end zone for a 58-yarder to cut the lead to 21-20.
But Mac couldn't muster much on its next offensive possession, and Noble appeared set to score the final points of the half with a drive that culminated in a short Tavyan Givens score, putting the Bears up 28-20 with 57 seconds left.
As if on cue, Gray rose to the occasion immediately. He fielded the ensuing kickoff at the 12, and proceeded to gallup 88 yards for the score. Gray's five previous touches had resulted in 205 total yards and three touchdowns.
Still, Mac entered halftime with questions about how to stop Noble's passing game after Fisher had thrown for 238 yards in the first half alone. Manning and defensive coordinator Mike Reffett made adjustments, and the players answered the call.
"We had a plan going in to deal with their good receivers. It just needed to be tweaked a little bit. Coach (Mike) Reffett really did a good job," Manning said. "They were getting the ball to their guys, we couldn't do anything about it. And the second half was just a totally different story."
Indeed, the defense proved itself by forcing a punt on Noble's first drive. The Mac offense responded with a 10-play drive that looked like it might end on a 4th-down incompletion. Instead, penalties forced the down to be replayed. On the do-over, Graham found Vaughn Poppe for a score to make it 33-28.
Two plays later came one of the most controversial and crucial plays of MacArthur's season. With 5:55 left, Fisher heaved the ball toward Trevor Wardrip. MacArthur's Jaidyn McBroom threw his arm up, breaking up the pass attempt, and deflecting the ball into the hands of Dominic Collins. But the back judge had prematurely blew the play dead, despite the ball never hitting the ground. After deliberation, the officials overturned the call, ruling it was a live ball, giving MacArthur possession.
It was then time for the Highlanders to feature their other senior tailback, as Devin Bush ran 32 yards down the sideline, only to be knocked out of bounds at the 1 yards line. He was rewarded on the next play, plunging in from a yard out. Bush later went 48 yards down the MacArthur sideline, making it 27 unanswered Mac points. Manning said it's pretty typical for Bush to spell Gray, even with the night No. 4 was having. As for the long runs from Bush, that was sort of a happy accident.
"I mean, we might take some time off the clock, but as far as the plays, we're trying to score, " Manning said. "(Gray) was having to play a lot more defense than he's used to. He wasn't gassed, but we didn't want him to get to a point where he was gassed."
While the lead seemed fairly safe, Noble continued to knock on the door, getting to a 1st-and-goal situation with about 10 minutes left in the 4th. But after torching Mac with the pass game, Noble opted for 4 consecutive runs between the tackles. MacArthur stood firm each time, completing a brilliant goal line stand.
"I was a little surprised," Manning said of the play-calling. "Their offensive line had a really good first half, so they probably thought they could at least get a yard."
While Noble was able to force a safety and put another touchdown on the board, the defense had done its part. Meanwhile, Gray had done more than his fair share, finishing the night with 265 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground in addition to the 88-yard kickoff return. Beyond the on-field exploits, Gray's maturation process off the field has impressed Manning.
"I'm really proud of how he's progressed, how he's matured and who he's become as a person," Manning said.
MacArthur (7-0, 4-0) hosts Altus next Friday.