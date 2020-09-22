As an offensive lineman, Cole Mason is asked to protect and lead the way with the knowledge that attention and headlines aren’t likely.
But the Eisenhower senior is perfectly fine with that, as he is very familiar with the idea of protecting. He grew up looking up to his father, a Lawton Police officer.
And while he doesn’t plan to follow in his father’s footsteps, the idea of serving and protecting others is influencing what he plans to do after high school.
“I plan on joining the Air Force and staying in there until I retire,” Mason said. “I looked at a few police departments, but with the benefits in the Air Force, I decided I’d like to take that route.”
The concept of people working together as a unit is central to the military. It is also a major principle of the offensive line, and it’s something very familiar to Mason, who has been playing organized football since 3rd grade. And although he can reserved off the field, he said he and his fellow linemen are able to flip the mental switch in the locker room before each game.
“We just try to hype each other up, make sure we’ve got the right mentality to go out there,” Mason said.
Although he’s been featured on the Ike starting offensive line for several years, Mason has been in and out of the lineup due to various injuries. After a knee injury last season, Mason finally appears ready to get back on track. And he’s learning a new position. After being a center most of his life, he has recently seen snaps at guard. But regardless of which of his O-line heroes he’s trying to emulate — Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin or Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey — Mason said it’s all fairly similar.
“After playing the position for so long, O-line, you kind of get used to how it all goes,” Mason said.
As a senior, Mason knows the importance that label holds. He understands that more is expected, not just in his in-game performance, but in how he conducts himself in front of the younger players. It’s something he’s gotten used to as part of the leadership team for his church’s youth group.
“It’s super important. You never know when somebody’s going to watching something you’re doing,” Mason said. “You’ve always got to be on your toes because you never know when some of those younger kids are going to be looking up at you.”