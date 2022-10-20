With Sunday’s mash-up bout, Lawton’s 580 RollerGirls have the wheels turning with momentum and traction going into the planned 2023 roller derby season.
Eight members of the RollerGirls were joined by four guest skaters at the Louise D. McMahon Memorial Skate Park to hold the first home bout since the COVID-19 shortened 2019 season. Marie “Molly Meet Yer Maker” Pihulic, 580 co-captain, said it was great having support from traveling skaters to make it happen.
“Harlett O’Scara normally skates with South Central Roller Girls in Ada,” she said. “She decided to spend her birthday on the track and rolled away with an MVP Jammer trophy. Badger traveled all the way from Arkansas for the Sunday game and earned one of the MVP Blocker trophies.
The teams were evenly divided into Black and White teams. Following earlier rainfall, action on the track was solid and after a lopsided first half that saw the Black team up 162-52, points started popping for the White team in the second half.
Childish Jambino and Molly Meet Your Maker racked up points for the Black team in the first half and then in a strategic move made by the mashup coordinator, Molly was switched to the White team and heavy hitter, Dulce, was switched to the Black team. The moves made for an exciting second-half.
The Black team held on for a 275-164 win.
With O’Scara and Badger earning MVP honors for Jammer on the White and and Blocker for the Black teams respectively, Storm ChaseHer earned top Jammer honors for the Black and 580’s coach/player Brandi “Half-Pint” Smith earning top White blocker duties.
Pihulic said the mash-up format allows skaters to play positions they don’t normally play and to expand their skills.
“Storm ChaseHer is normally party of a blocker wall, but showed she is actually very comfortable jamming,” she said.
580 co-captain Brittany “Hell’An Agony” Katvala said it took a lot of hands to make Sunday happen. This includes the many sponsors and volunteers who helped prepare the track and officiate the bout.
“There was as much work done on the track as there was off the track to make the mashup happen,” she said. “No words are enough to thank everyone involved.”
“We had officials come from Lawton and Oklahoma City help us run the game and make it as safe and as smooth as possible,” she continued. “Friends and family squeegeed the track so we could skate after the downpour.”
From sound production, announcing and documenting the bout, Katvala said it takes a village who care as much about the sport as the players to make things work well.
“So many volunteers helped put everything in place and did what was needed to make everything come together,” she said. “It’s a lot of moving parts, but when you have good communication with your team and a love in your heart, you get stuff done.”
The 580 RollerGirls are moving forward with an anticipated February 2023 set for the next bout. Smith said the team will be participating in community events in the off-season as well as seeking potential sponsors. She said the team is anxious to return the love shown by the Lawton community.
“I really am just so grateful for the love that was shown to us after almost three years down,” she said. “I am super excited to see what this next season will bring, including more games and the chance to be able to give back to our community.”