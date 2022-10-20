With Sunday’s mash-up bout, Lawton’s 580 RollerGirls have the wheels turning with momentum and traction going into the planned 2023 roller derby season.

Eight members of the RollerGirls were joined by four guest skaters at the Louise D. McMahon Memorial Skate Park to hold the first home bout since the COVID-19 shortened 2019 season. Marie “Molly Meet Yer Maker” Pihulic, 580 co-captain, said it was great having support from traveling skaters to make it happen.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.