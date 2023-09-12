You never know how interviews with high school football players will turn out but when it comes to offensive linemen, mention food and their eyes often light up.
Most of them have a favorite restaurant they love to visit or there is a meal that one of their parents or grandparents might prepare for that special occasion.
Lawton High School’s Diego Martinez is his own chef; he’d just as well whip up something himself.
“I would probably just prefer to cook something myself than going out to eat,” the senior left guard said. “I just throw things together and make a meal out of it. I have always enjoyed the challenge to cook something good. I guess the things I enjoy the most are fried rice and biscuits and gravy.”
Like many local players, Martinez has been playing a long time, starting when he was in the third grade. And he’s always been a lineman.
“I like the offensive line but it takes a good amount of learning and gaining knowledge,” he said. “There are many plays to remember and footwork to remember on different plays. A lot of it boils down to where to be on each play and what to do when you get there.”
Most guards are involved in pulling on certain plays and that’s when timing is important.
“I enjoy plays where I am pulling and having to make a good block,” he said. “I probably a little better at pass blocking. The steps and footwork are important on passing plays and everyone has to do their job so the play can work like it’s drawn up.”
Martinez wasn’t a huge lifter when he first arrived on the LHS campus but that soon changed.
“When I first started lifting I did it because I knew I needed to be stronger to be a better player,” he added. “The more I lifted the more enjoyable it became for me. Now I love lifting and that’s one of the ways we keep improving during the season.”
Martinez is like most high school students, he has a love for video games, but not the normal Madden 2023 that most prep footballers play.
“I play a game call For Honors which is a game featuring knights and Vikings waging battles,” he said.
When it comes to the classroom, Martinez is a good student who loves English and writing.
“That’s probably my favorite class, English,” the senior said. “The one thing I don’t enjoy as much is all the reading of literature.”
So, we put Martinez in the shoes of a sports writer and asked him what he thought needed to be said about last week’s loss to MacArthur.
“I think I would have tried to write about the mechanics and science that is involved in football and what actually goes on out on the field,” he said. “It’s all about effort and coordination among the various players and I would try to explain some of that.”
While English is his favorite subject at present, he’s thinking about a career using biology or zoology.
“I like the sciences and I’d love to major in biology or zoology; I think that would be very interesting,” he added.
After the loss to Mac, the Wolverines will meet Eisenhower Friday in the city’s oldest rivalry and Martinez believes that is an important game for LHS.
“Ike is a big rivalry game and right now we need to win to get some momentum,” he said. “We need to take another step and improve from last week to this week and keep that going the rest of the season. We are focused on one game at a time.”
Martinez says his own goals are simple.
“I just have to get low and keep getting stronger, we all need to be improving from week to week,” he said.
Last week the Wolverines scored first but Mac responded with an 82-yard kickoff return by Mac’s Xzavier Boothe that turned the game around. After halftime, no less than six LHS starters were so bothered by cramps they didn’t return.
“Depth is an issue and we are trying our best to be physically ready to play the entire game,” he said. “I think the cooler weather we are having will help us but I know in my case I will be hydrating more with water, Pedialite and PowerAde.”
Like most opponents preparing to play the Eagles, it’s hard not to notice big No. 44 in the blue who happens to be NCAA Division I prospect Kingston Tito.
“He really uses his hands well and we are going to have to be aware of him on each play,” Martinez said. “We also have to avoid turnovers and cut down on penalties. We still have a goal to make the playoffs and right now the goal is to get better each week.”