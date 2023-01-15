Cameron University Athletic Director Jim Jackson has announced the hiring of Nathan Martell to be the program’s next head volleyball coach.
“I am pleased that we have found someone as knowledgeable and experienced as Coach Martell,” Jackson stated.
“He will be good for our student-athletes as he is a great communicator, to build on what we have, and take the next step in a strong Lone Star Conference. He comes with the extra dimension of being able to relate to the players and knowing what the players need to be successful.”
Martell joins the CU coaching staff after spending the past six seasons at Colorado State University-Pueblo as the assistant coach. During his time with the Pack, the program went from a five-win team to a contender within the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
“I’m excited to take over the Cameron Volleyball program,” stated Martell. “I have spoken to everyone on the team and have learned that we have a great group of young ladies. They are hungry to build this program into a perennial contender in the Lone Star Conference. I can’t wait to get started with them!”
With more than 13 years of experience coaching volleyball, Martell looks to bring a new perspective to the Aggies. Martell previously worked as a Volunteer Assistant Coach at DI University of North Dakota for the 2015 season.
During Martell’s tenure in Grand Forks, N.D., the Fighting Hawks went 21-13 with an 11-3 record at home. Working with the Liberos, Martell helped Mackenzie Hart earn Big Sky Libero of the Year honors.
Coming from the Colorado Springs area, Martell has been a fixture in both the high school and club volleyball scenes in Colorado Springs over the last decade.
Martell served as the Head Volleyball Coach for Sand Creek High School from 2010-2012, leading the Scorpions to a 27-17 record in 2011.
Before joining the Scorpions, Martell worked as an Assistant Volleyball Coach at St. Mary’s High School in Colorado Springs from 2004-09, leading St. Mary’s to a 23-6 record in 2009. He returned to the Pirates in 2013, helping guide them to a 10-13 record.
Since 2004, Martell has worked with the Colorado Springs Altitude Volleyball Club. Martell has led the Altitude Volleyball Club as both an Assistant Coach and a Head Coach.
Martell also brings experience at the junior college level. He worked as an Assistant Coach for Trinidad State Junior College Volleyball and Softball programs for the 2012-13 season. The Trojans posted a 19-21 record that year.
Martell will look to improve on a 2022 season, a team that won five games but finished the season on a 22-game losing streak. He will also be tasked with replacing the team leader, Arianna Navarrete, who graduated.
