TULSA — Marlow’s defense had Metro Christian in a 4th-and-18 situation from the hosts’ own 26 with about 1:30 left in Friday’s Class 2A quarterfinal game. Just a minute earlier, Marlow had scored on 4th down to take a 31-28 lead and appeared to have one foot in the state semifinals.
But every champion knows you have to be good, as well as a little lucky. And the defending Class 2A champions from Tulsa proceeded to attempt a Hail Mary-esque desperation pass, the type of play that generally requires some good fortune. But in the midst of eight bodies, Metro’s Larry Edwards came down with the 54-yard heave from quarterback Kirk Francis.
Two plays later, Francis connected with Malachi Penland for the go-ahead 26-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left, capping a wild final six minutes and giving the Patriots a 35-31 win over the stunned Outlaws.
It was a cruel way to end any team’s season. But it seemed especially cruel for Marlow, who had accomplished so many things that no other Outlaw team had. And after surviving scares this year from stout Class 2A foes like Frederick and Chandler, taking down the defending state champion seemed like the natural progression. And the Outlaws were agonizingly close to doing just that.
“Probably counted my chickens a little too quick before that play,” Marlow head coach Matt Weber said. “I don’t know what else to do other than to tip my hat to (Metro), they played a great ball game and made a great play there toward the end.”
The game was a back-and-forth affair throughout, with Marlow holding a 21-14 halftime lead on the back of three touchdown runs by quarterback Jace Gilbert. But two touchdown passes from Francis helped Metro regain the lead. And although a Gilbert field goal cut the deficit to 4, the Outlaws knew they had to make a stop against the high-powered Metro Christian offense. They did just that, Gus Williams tackling Francis for no gain on 3rd and 5, forcing the Patriots to punt. But any hope Metro had of pinning Marlow deep disappeared as junior Josiah Johnson broke through and blocked the punt, setting the Outlaws up at the Patriot 32.
Marlow marched down inside the 10, where the drive stalled. On 4th-and-4 from the 8, Gilbert barely got his pass attempt over the outstretched arms of the pass rusher and sent it to tight end Kyle Wilson, who just a second earlier was on the ground, finishing off a block. Wilson spun away from one defender and then barreled through another into the end zone.
In nearly any other game, that play — along with the punt block — would be what fans remember. And both plays likely will be remembered by Marlow fans as memorable moments from an incredible season. And while the team didn’t quite accomplish its goal of a state championship, it was still a season Weber said he and the rest of the community will remember. And while plenty of key players like Gilbert, Will Bergner and Julian Marroquin return, a special group of seniors (including Carson Moore, Jack Mitchell and Nate Herchock) saw their careers end with an unbelievable punch to the gut. But as Weber said, that’s not how he plans on remembering this group.
“This is the first undefeated record in the history of our school, they did so many great things this year,” Weber said. “The hardest thing as a coach isn’t losing that last ball game, it’s knowing it’s your last one coaching those kids.”