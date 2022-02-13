MARLOW — It’s said that luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.
Perhaps it was a stroke of luck that allowed Jace Gilbert, Marlow’s all-state kicker and punter, to receive and accept a full-ride scholarship offer from Iowa State University, signing his letter of intent this week. And perhaps it will be a moment that ends up being a lucky one for the Cyclones.
Ever since he was just a sophomore, buzz about Gilbert being a future college kicker. And as he began to have more success, both with the Outlaws and at national kicking camps, the attention from colleges grew. Iowa State began seriously recruiting Jace back in June, with offensive scout Rob Grande recruiting him in early June. From the time he first visited Ames, Gilbert said he liked Iowa State, from the game-day atmosphere to the warm, welcoming vibe he got from head coach Matt Campbell and the ISU coaching staff.
“I honestly really liked the coaching staff. I like Coach Campbell, he’s a really great guy and I really looking forward to playing for him,” Gilbert said. “And Coach Grande, too, he really recruited me hard from the beginning. The culture around that program, it really resembles what Coach (Matt) Weber is building here at Marlow.”
Gilbert said Iowa State recruited him heavily for months before suddenly backing off. According to Gilbert, ISU was expecting to get a signature from another kicking prospect. But Gilbert had options, with several Power 5 schools wanting his services. However, unlike many other positions on an FBS football roster, kicker and punter don’t always get scholarships. Many are walk-ons or preferred walk-ons before some eventually earn scholarships later in their career. Unlike in college baseball or softball, partial scholarships don’t exist in NCAA football. And with 85 total scholarships available (somewhere around 20-25 available per recruiting cycle), schools have to be meticulous with how they dole out offers.
As Gilbert helped lead the Outlaws to the Class 2A state championship — making a 52-yard field goal during the season — his reputation (and offer sheet) only grew. He had offers to walk on at several Power 5 schools, including from Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
But on Jan. 28, just five days before National Signing Day, Gilbert received some news: not only was he suddenly the Cyclones’ main kicking specialist target, but circumstances allowed them to offer him a full scholarship. Gilbert said that was simply the punctuation on a sentence that was basically written. Four days later, he committed to the red and gold.
“I loved it there and it was my favorite place, but when they offered me a scholarship, that’s what sealed it for me,” Gilbert said.
As part of a Marlow team that dominated the opposition in most games, Gilbert’s opportunities for field goal and punt attempts during games were few. That’s where attending events from Kohl’s Professional Kicking Camps, run by former Iowa State kicker Jamie Kohl, benefited Gilbert.
“The best part about those camps for me was putting me in pressure situations with the best guys in the country,” Gilbert said. “It’s just a different feel when you’re on that stage and it’s just a fun way to compete.”
Gilbert excelled in all three kicking disciplines (place kicking, kickoffs and punting) in his Marlow career, making 68 percent of his field goals, booting 83 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks and connecting on all but eight extra points. But Gilbert said he expects to focus on kicking at ISU. The Cyclones also recruited a specialist out of Ohio, who was recruited as a punter.
Gilbert added that he looks forward to staying in Big 12 country and being able to play games that are close enough for his parents and three younger brothers to see in person. While Oklahoma’s status in the Big 12 remains up in the air, the Cyclones do visit Oklahoma State and TCU in 2022.
“Oh yeah, definitely plenty of close visits,” Gilbert said.