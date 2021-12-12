EDMOND — On Thursday, Marlow head coach Matt Weber described his defense as having been “bend, don’t break” all season.
That rang true once again on Saturday night, and it was good enough to win Marlow its first state football championship in 57 years.
Despite giving up 224 rushing yards to Washington running back Cole Scott, the Outlaw defense made plays when it needed to, no bigger than a forced fumble with 1:30 left in the game to preserve a 17-13 victory for the No. 2 Outlaws over top-ranked Washington in the Class 2A state football championship game at Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond on Saturday night.
With Washington driving late, Scott rounded past his tackle, where he was met by Marlow defensive end Brennan Morgan. The senior punched the ball out, where fellow senior William Hewitt fell on the ball, sending the navy and grey faithful into a frenzy.
It was a defensive slugfest for much of the first half, the tone being set by Marlow’s Avrey Payne intercepting Washington quarterback Major Cantrell on the first play of the game, giving the Outlaws the ball at the Washington 33.
But penalties and a sack thwarted Marlow’s ensuing drive and prevented any points. The Washington offense was deliberate, eating up clock, with a 16-play drive eating up most of the 1st quarter.
But with Washington facing 4th down at the Marlow 20, Payne picked Cantrell off again, giving Marlow a massive defensive stop. Like Weber said, the defense bent, but didn’t break. Neither team would score in the first quarter, with Marlow garnering just 14 total yards of offense in the quarter.
The Outlaws got on the board early in the second with a 13-yard bootleg touchdown run from quarterback Jace Gilbert. Washington’s methodical offense held the ball for two-thirds of the first half, and finally got on the scoreboard just two minutes before halftime when a Kade Norman plunge from a yard out capped a 17-play, 78-yard drive that ate up 7:40 of clock.
But another trend throughout Marlow’s season — special teams — proved to be important on this night as well. Will Bergner’s kickoff return gave Marlow good field position and a facemask penalty against Washington kept the Outlaws drive going in the waning moments of the second quarter. With 11 seconds left in the half and the ball on the Washington 6, Matt Weber called timeout. Rather than lean on the Division I-caliber leg of Gilbert, he called for the senior to throw to tight end Kyle Wilson, who beat his defender to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with four seconds left before halftime for a 14-7 lead at intermission.
Marlow had the advantage of receiving the opening kickoff but did nothing with it, and was forced to punt. Unlike before, the Warriors didn’t need nearly as much time, as Cole Scott raced through the Marlow defense for a 62-yard touchdown run. But the Marlow special teams unit rose to the occasion again, blocking the extra point, keeping it a 14-13 game through the rest of the quarter and into the 4th.
But even as the Marlow offense struggled, it was able to rely on the steady leg of Gilbert, who hit a 33-yard field goal to put the Outlaws up 17-13 in the 4th quarter. Marlow’s defense suffocated Washington, forcing a punt, which Will Bergner returned to the Warrior 20. But the drive stalled and Marlow once again turned to the kicking game. But Gilbert’s 48-yard attempt was just a hair to the right, giving Washington the ball back with about 5 minutes left. Scott began the drive with a 31-yard rush and added 18 more yards on the drive, getting the ball to the Marlow 31. That’s where Morgan and Hewitt combined for the play that will go down in Marlow lore.
“Get on that thing, now, because we need it,” Hewitt said were the words going through his head.
Weber had been a part of state title-winning teams as an assistant coach and as a player at Davis, but had never won a title as a head coach. He was the head coach at Marlow when the Outlaws were Class 3A runners-up in 2006, and his 2020 team was unbeaten before a heart-breaking loss in the state quarterfinals. With a impending move back up to Class 3A next year, and with a group of 22 hungry and talented seniors returning, it felt like this needed to be Marlow’s year.
It turns out it was.
“What I’m most excited about is our kids. Football games are won by football players, and we have a lot of good football players,” Weber said. “I’m excited for them, excited for our community.”