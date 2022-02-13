ENID — Marlow beat Jay 45-31 in the Class 3A dual finals to secure the Outlaws their second consecutive wrestling dual state championship on Saturday night.
Pins by Zach Dawson, Case Rich, Cody Davis, Cole Hayes Brantz Bateman, Keller Kizarr and Kyle Wilson helped Marlow go back-to-back in duals for the first time ever. The Outlaws will try to go back-to-back again at the traditional state wrestling meet in two weeks.
While five area schools qualified for dual State, Marlow was the only one to advance past the quarters. Comanche had been ousted by Jay in 3A, Cache was routed by eventual state champion Tuttle. Duncan was beaten by Pryor, while Elgin lost a heartbreaker to Guthrie, 36-34.