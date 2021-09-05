MARLOW — Just like most of its wins last season, Marlow didn’t necessarily wow on the stat sheet Friday night.
But thanks to an efficient offense and the strong leg of Jace Gilbert, the Outlaws continued to win, collecting their 15th consecutive regular-season win by taking care of Chickasha at home, 40-14.
As a quarterback, Gilbert was a cool 7 of 9 for 139 yards and two touchdown passes for the game. And while Gilbert didn’t throw often, when he did, he made it count, with four of his seven completions covering more than 20 yards. Also one of the top kickers in the state, Gilbert got the scoring going with a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter. Just a couple of minutes later, the senior hit his favorite target, Will Bergner, for a 30-yard touchdown pass. On that play, Gilbert surpassed 3,000 career passing yards and Bergner went over 1,000 career yards receiving.
Marlow, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, hosts Anadarko next week.